UCQ To Celebrate Final Convocation On May 11
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The University of Calgary in Qatar (UCQ) has announced the conclusion of its operations in Doha after almost two decades of academic excellence.
The Qatar Foundation member revealed in a statement Monday that it was preparing to graduate its final cohort on May 11.
Since its inception in 2006, UCQ has educated over 1,100 skilled nurses from over 40 nationalities, including more than 120 Qatari alumni.
“For almost two decades, the University of Calgary in Qatar (UCQ) has been more than an academic institution - it has been a home for aspiring nurses and a driving force in Qatar's evolving healthcare system,” the statement read.
The statement boasted the university's comprehensive academic offerings, including the Nursing Foundations Program which helped students successfully transition into the Bachelor of Nursing program, providing the foundational knowledge and skills needed for their nursing studies.
In 2013, UCQ expanded its academic offerings with the launch of the Master of Nursing programme, further contributing to the development of highly skilled healthcare professionals.
In partnership with the National Cancer Care and Research Hospital (Al Amal Hospital), the master's degree prepared nurses for advanced practice in oncology nursing. In 2014, in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation and Primary Health Care Corporation, a leadership stream was opened, building capacity for patient care leadership in highly specialised settings and developing nurses' skills, with over 80 graduates.
A key milestone in UCQ's history was the introduction of the Best Practice Spotlight Organisation (BPSO) initiative, which made UCQ the first institution in the Middle East to receive this prestigious designation.
In addition, UCQ has been a leader in Continuing Professional Development (CPD), offering a range of educational opportunities for healthcare professionals to enhance their skills and stay current with advancements in the field.
UCQ's Interim Dean Dr Janet Rankin said:“As we prepare for our final convocation, we celebrate the partnerships and support that have allowed us to fulfil our mission of delivering world-class nursing education. The success of UCQ over the past two decades has been driven by our dedicated faculty, who brought both academic rigour and practical expertise to the classroom.
“Our graduates have consistently elevated the standards of healthcare practice in Qatar, and we take immense pride in the legacy they have built.”
Meanwhile, President and CEO of UCQ, Professor Hala Sultan Saif al-Easa, said:“UCQ has contributed significantly to nursing education and the healthcare sector in Qatar. Our alumni have become leaders in patient care, research, and education, and their impact will continue to shape the future of healthcare in the region”.
Chair of UCQ's Board of Trustees Dr Khalid bin Jabor al-Thani hailed“UCQ's commitment to excellence in nursing education played a vital role in advancing the Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in the development of a highly trained and competent healthcare workforce.“We are very proud of the lasting impact that UCQ has made”.
This year's convocation ceremony will see 120 graduates join UCQ's esteemed alumni, furthering the institution's legacy of excellence and its impact on Qatar's healthcare landscape.
