403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QC Promotes Sustainable Development In Senegal
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) inaugurated several development projects and signed a framework co-operation agreement with the Senegalese Ministry of Family and Solidarity.
The initiatives were launched during an official visit by a high-level QC delegation led by CEO Yousuf bin Ahmed al-Kuwari. This move underscores the deep fraternal and humanitarian ties between Qatar and Senegal, a statement said.
During the visit, a mosque and well - both dedicated as a reward for Dr Rabia bin Sabah al-Kuwari - were inaugurated in Seo village, located in Ngogom, Bambey. The ceremony was attended by members of the local community and the QC delegation, which included Dr al-Kuwari's son, Sabah bin Rabia al-Kuwari.
The mosque, covering 400sq m and accommodating over 460 worshippers, serves as a centre for worship, education, and community cohesion. The well, equipped with a pump and water tank, provides clean drinking water to approximately 5,000 residents, improving health and daily living conditions. Al-Kuwari emphasised the project as a symbol of friendship between Qatar and Senegal and thanked all contributors to these initiatives. The QC delegation also participated in signing a framework agreement with the Senegalese Ministry of Family and Solidarity.
Al-Kuwari and Maimouna Dieye, Minister of Family and Solidarity, signed the agreement, which aims to establish a framework for humanitarian and developmental co-operation.
The initiatives were launched during an official visit by a high-level QC delegation led by CEO Yousuf bin Ahmed al-Kuwari. This move underscores the deep fraternal and humanitarian ties between Qatar and Senegal, a statement said.
During the visit, a mosque and well - both dedicated as a reward for Dr Rabia bin Sabah al-Kuwari - were inaugurated in Seo village, located in Ngogom, Bambey. The ceremony was attended by members of the local community and the QC delegation, which included Dr al-Kuwari's son, Sabah bin Rabia al-Kuwari.
The mosque, covering 400sq m and accommodating over 460 worshippers, serves as a centre for worship, education, and community cohesion. The well, equipped with a pump and water tank, provides clean drinking water to approximately 5,000 residents, improving health and daily living conditions. Al-Kuwari emphasised the project as a symbol of friendship between Qatar and Senegal and thanked all contributors to these initiatives. The QC delegation also participated in signing a framework agreement with the Senegalese Ministry of Family and Solidarity.
Al-Kuwari and Maimouna Dieye, Minister of Family and Solidarity, signed the agreement, which aims to establish a framework for humanitarian and developmental co-operation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment