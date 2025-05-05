Ambassador Murray's Travel To Japan And To The Republic Of Korea For The Second APEC Senior Official's Meeting
U.S. Senior Official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ambassador Matthew Murray will travel to Tokyo, Fukuoka, and Osaka, Japan, from May 5 to May 11. During his visit, Ambassador Murray will promote public-private collaboration, highlight U.S.-Japan economic security efforts, and engage with key APEC partners at Expo 2025 in Osaka.
Following his visit to Japan, Ambassador Murray will travel to Jeju, Republic of Korea, from May 11 to May 17, for the Second Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM2) and Related Meetings of the APEC Korea 2025 host year. During SOM2, the United States will continue to leverage APEC to advance America First Foreign, Trade, and Investment Policies, collaborating with senior government officials, business leaders, and other stakeholders from across the Asia-Pacific region.
For further information, please contact the U.S. APEC Team at ....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment