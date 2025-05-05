Born For Gaming: Brook Saviortop Gaming Laptop Cooler Launches!

The Saviortop laptop fan is equipped with a high-speed 3500RPM turbo fan and Brook's exclusive memory foam airflow sealing ring. This unique structure increases airflow pressure and locks the airflow path directly onto the laptop's thermal output zones. In real-world tests, the Saviortop reduces CPU/GPU temperatures by up to 20°C, keeping frame rates stable and gameplay smooth even under maximum load.

Broad Compatibility – The Best Laptop Cooling Pad for 17" Models and Beyond

Saviortop is engineered as a 17 laptop cooling pad, compatible with laptops from 10" to 19". It offers a secure fit for large gaming laptops such as the MSI GE series, ROG Strix, GIGABYTE AORUS, and more - without edge obstruction or wobble.

A Versatile Cooling Pad Built for Gamers



Ergonomic dual-angle stand to relieve shoulder and neck strain during extended sessions

Three USB expansion ports + Type-C power input for clean, convenient setups

Six customizable RGB lighting modes for immersive ambiance Patented adjustable stand angle for viewing comfort and placement stability

The Brook Saviortop Gaming Laptop Cooler is more than just an accessory - it's your trusted laptop cooling solution for smoother, longer, and cooler gaming. Designed for today's most demanding workloads, it upgrades system thermal efficiency, revitalizes older laptops, and mitigates the overheating and throttling common in modern systems.

