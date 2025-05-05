Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif Warns India Could Carry Military Strike Any Moment Along Loc

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that India could carry out a military strike at any moment along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

“There are reports that India may strike at any point along the LoC... New Delhi will be given a befitting reply,” the minister was quoted by news agency PTI as saying in Islamabad.

Asif's statement came as tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours - India and Pakistan - run high in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the terror attack that happened on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region.

Khawaja Asif reportedly said that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked for an international probe into the Pahalgam incident.

“Such a probe would expose whether India itself or any internal group was involved, and clarify the truth behind New Delhi's baseless allegations,” Asif said.

Last week, Information minister Atta Tarar had said that 24-36 hours were important, fearing a possible strike by India. However, the time passed and there was no action by India.

Meanwhile, Pakistan army chief General Syed Asim Munir on Monday reiterated his intention to respond with full force to protect the“national prestige and prosperity of his people”.

India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties following the terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is committed to taking“firm and decisive” action against terrorists and their backers.

PM Modi also told the top defence brass that the armed forces have“complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the attack.

(With inputs from PTI)