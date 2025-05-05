Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For 12Th Consecutive Night Indian Army Responds

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pakistan yet again resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) for the 12th consecutive night, drawing a measured response from the Indian Army. In a statement, the Indian Army said Pakistan violated ceasefire on the intervening night of May 5-6 in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

“During the night of 05-06 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in J&K. Indian Army responded in proportionate manner,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

The previous ceasefire violation took place on the intervening night of 04 -05 May 2025.

“During the night of 04 -05 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in J&K. The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately,” the Indian Army had said.

Other recent ceasefire violations along LoC occurred during the night of May 1-2, 2025, of 30 April-01 May 2025, 29-30 April.

The renewed ceasefire violations take place despite a recent hotline discussion between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on April 29, during which the Indian side is learnt to have warned Pakistan. India released a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), confirming the its airspace closure to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, comprising military flights, from April 30 to May 23 (estimated duration).

Since the night of April 24, just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty after Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani troops have been resorting to unprovoked firing at various places along the LoC in J&K, starting from the Kashmir Valley.

Meanwhile, security forces in J&K's Rajouri district have heightened their vigilance following the attack. Joint search operations are actively being conducted across various forested and border areas in an effort to locate the terrorists. Vehicle check posts have been established with security forces holding thorough checks of suspected vehicles on highways and roads, ANI had reported.

(With inputs from ANI)