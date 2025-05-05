Anti-Child Marriage Activist Bhuwan Ribhu Receives Medal Of Honour At World Law Congress

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 1963, the World Jurist Association has honored figures such as Nelson Mandela, Winston Churchill, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kerry Kennedy and René Cassin.

Recognized for his ground-breaking use of the rule of law to combat modern-day slavery, human trafficking, forced labor, child sexual abuse, and child marriage, Ribhu has dedicated over two decades to advancing child rights through legal intervention and grassroots mobilization. His efforts have led to legal reforms that protect millions of children now and in the future.

In his acceptance speech, he stated, "Children should never have to fight for justice alone. The law must be their shield, and justice must be their right."

Javier Cremades, President of the WJA, stated, "Bhuwan firmly believes that justice is the strongest pillar of democracy and has dedicated his life to the service of justice for children and women who are victims of sexual crimes in his country and globally. His efforts have saved hundreds of thousands of children and women and set legal frameworks that will protect generations to come. This award is a recognition of his tireless work building a safe, more just world for children through the power of the law."

JRC is the world's largest civil society network of over 250 partner organisations working across criminal and social justice systems. Operating in India, Nepal, Kenya and the US, JRC is aiming for an ecosystem-level response through legal interventions and community engagement.

Since April 2023, the JRC network has delivered results that showcase the potential of India-led innovation and resolve:



Over 85,000 children rescued from trafficking

Over 300,000 child marriages prevented and stopped

More than 34,000 child sexual abuse survivors supported with legal and psychosocial support Over 54,000 cases filed against child traffickers

"These numbers are not just statistics-they are lives saved, futures restored, and a resolve to stand up for our children," Ribhu stated.

