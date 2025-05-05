LG Display To Showcase World's Best Solutions For Future Mobility At SID Display Week 2025

LG Display plans to showcase the world's best automotive displays optimized for future mobility under the theme "Driving the future."

In line with the growing trend of larger and more numerous automotive displays amid the increasing importance of automotive infotainment systems, LG Display will introduce solutions that break boundaries in various aspects, including form, size, and picture quality.

With its Stretchable automotive display solution that can turn every interior space into a display, the company is presenting the potential for design innovation geared towards future mobility.

LG Display has maximized aesthetics and convenience by applying a Stretchable display to a vehicle's center fascia area. The display can expand by up to 50% while maintaining a high resolution of 100 ppi (pixels per inch), comparable to that of a standard monitor, and full RGB color.

A conventional vehicle's center fascia area requires a separate automotive display and physical buttons. With the application of a Stretchable display, however, the screen can freely expand, allowing the display and buttons to merge seamlessly into a single screen. When the screen is touched, the previously flat display flexibly expands and protrudes touch buttons, making it easy to operate even while driving.

The company will also showcase various world-leading form factor innovations, including a Pillar-to-Pillar product optimized for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) and a Slidable OLED display that can be rolled up and hidden in a vehicle's interior ceiling.

LG Display, which recently achieved the first commercialization of a 40-inch Pillar-to-Pillar display, will exhibit a 57-inch automotive Pillar-to-Pillar display, the largest in the world as a single panel.

It is an ultra-large solution that spans the dashboard from the driver's seat to the front passenger's seat. It allows the driver to view vehicle information such as driving data and the air conditioning system at a glance, while also enabling high-definition enjoyment of varied content like movies and games.

The 18-inch Slidable OLED display extends downward from the ceiling only when needed. With OLED's distinctive three-dimensional image quality, it enables entertainment functions and provides a new mobility experience.

The Pillar-to-Pillar and Slidable product lines introduced this time have secured reliability and durability to ensure they operate normally even in extreme environments, from freezing cold as low as -40°C to the extreme heat of 85°C, making them suitable for automotive use.

With the trend of larger automotive displays, a key viewing angle control technology that enhances safety is being showcased, known as Switchable Privacy Mode (SPM).

As the first in the industry to commercialize SPM, LG Display's innovation allows the front passenger to watch movies or play games on the area of the display in front of them, while driving safety is supported as the passenger's entertainment content is kept invisible from the driver's seat.

Having also become the world's first to commercialize Tandem OLED for automotive displays in 2019, LG Display is strengthening its leadership in premium automotive displays based on its full lineup of related world-class technologies, including P-OLED, Advanced Thin OLED (ATO), and high-end LTPS LCD.

"At SID Display Week 2025, we will continue to showcase new technologies that can create differentiated customer value, solidifying our status as the global number one with the world's best automotive displays," said Keuk-sang Kwon, Head of Auto Business Group at LG Display.

