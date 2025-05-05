Ukraine's State Budget Receives UAH 1,262.4B Over Four Months

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In January-April 2025, Ukraine's state budget general and special funds received UAH 1,262.4 billion worth of tax payments, duties and obligatory charges.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over four months of 2025, Ukraine's state budget general fund has received UAH 856.3 billion.

Most payments controlled by tax and customs authorities consisted of the value-added tax on the goods imported into Ukraine's customs territory (UAH 159.5 billion); value-added tax on domestically produced goods (UAH 112.7 billion); as well as the corporate income tax and the military tax (UAH 107.2 billion).

The revenues target was completed by the Ukrainian State Tax Service at 113.2% (+UAH 46.4 billion) and by the Ukrainian State Customs Service at 97.1% (-UAH 6.2 billion).

The amount of the unified social tax transferred to the Pension Fund of Ukraine and social insurance funds reached UAH 202.9 billion in January-April 2025, including UAH 54.9 billion in April 2025.

The actual government borrowings to Ukraine's state budget general fund came to UAH 604.0 billion in January-April 2025, which is 104.0% of the planned target.

In particular, a total of UAH 154.0 billion was raised in the state budget from the placement of domestic government bonds, including UAH 77.3 billion – from the placement of war bonds.

Meanwhile, the external sources generated UAH 450.0 billion (or about USD 10.8 billion), including UAH 293.0 billion through loans under the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism (ULCM).

In January-April 2025, a total of UAH 225.2 billion (98.8% of the planned target) was directed to public debt repayment, and UAH 92.5 billion (73.6%) – to public debt servicing.

A reminder that, in January-April 2025, the Ukrainian State Tax Service exceeded the revenues plan by more than UAH 46 billion.