Letter To Editor: Time For A Change On Kashmir Roads

I write with deep concern about the growing menace of road accidents in Kashmir. Almost every day, we hear of another crash-a bus plunging into a gorge, a biker colliding with a truck, a pedestrian run over. These are not isolated events. They reflect a disturbing pattern of neglect, weak enforcement, and unsafe roads.

As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, India recorded over 1.68 lakh road accident deaths in 2022. In Jammu and Kashmir alone, nearly 900 people lost their lives, with more than 6,000 injured. In 2023, reports indicate that the figures worsened. Most victims were young: students, workers, families.

Overspeeding, drunk driving, overtaking on blind curves, and ignoring helmets and seatbelts are among the major causes. Laws are being violated, checkpoints are inconsistent, and fines are often evaded. Speed cameras are absent on key stretches, while many safety signs are either missing or unreadable.

Rural and hilly areas face greater risks. Roads are often narrow, poorly lit, and without barriers. The Mughal Road and Srinagar-Jammu highway see frequent accidents due to sharp bends and changing weather. During rain or snow, these roads turn deadly, yet warnings rarely reach drivers in time. Public transport vehicles are often overloaded, and their condition barely checked.

Infrastructure is only one part of the problem. Awareness is another. Many still view helmets or seatbelts as optional, not life-saving. Road safety campaigns are rare, and driving schools often skip teaching responsible behavior.

We cannot accept these deaths as routine. These are not just statistics. They are families shattered forever. The government must act. Speed detectors must be installed on important routines. Helmet and seatbelt rules should be strictly applied. Repeat offenders should face license suspension. Drunk driving must attract swift punishment.

Simultaneously, roads need urgent redesign. Sharp turns require guardrails. Signage must be clear and visible. High-risk areas should have regular patrolling and early warning systems.

In 2023, over 1.5 lakh people died on Indian roads. It was the third year in a row with such high numbers. This crisis demands immediate attention. A safer road is not a privilege; it is a basic right.

Yours faithfully,

Arshad Bastavi

Mumbai