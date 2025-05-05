Athwas India-11 First Franchise Team Of Khyber Kashmir Super League

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – In a landmark moment for sports in J&K on Monday, Athwas India-11 was unveiled as the first official football franchise in the Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League (KSL) 2025, with robust backing from Athwas Hyundai, a unit of IA Multi Ventures Pvt. Ltd.
The organisers say the introduction of the Khyber Cement Kashmir Super League 2025 marks a significant milestone in the development of football in the region.
Monday's announcement marks the beginning of a dynamic new chapter in the region's sporting landscape, steered by the vision and leadership of entrepreneur Irfaan Guju.
“We're not just launching a team-we're igniting a football movement in Jammu & Kashmir,” said Irfaan Guju.“Athwas India-11 is dedicated to empowering young talent and positioning J&K prominently on the national sports map.”
As KSL 2025 prepares to spotlight emerging football talent across the valley, Athwas Hyundai's dual role as both franchise owner and powered by sponsor reflects a growing trend of private sector engagement in regional sports development.
The debut of Athwas India-11 has already generated widespread excitement, setting a strong precedent for corporate participation in nurturing grassroots football and building an inclusive sports ecosystem in J&K.
