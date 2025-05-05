EVDANCE Launches Pre-Sale For New FLUX 40A Smart EV Charger With App – 30% Off For A Limited Time!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVDANCE Unveils Next-Gen FLUX 40A Smart EV Charger with Upgraded App: Pre-Sale Launches with 30% Limited-Time Discount

Revolutionizing Home Charging with Speed, Safety, and Intelligent Control



SHENZHEN, China, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVDANCE, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging innovation, proudly announces the launch of its latest breakthrough- the FLUX 40A Smart EV Charger , designed to redefine home charging through cutting-edge technology. To celebrate the release, EVDANCE is offering an exclusive 30% pre-sale discount with code EVD30APP , available on its official website from May 1 to May 31, 2025.







Next-Generation Charging: Faster, Smarter, Safer

1. Blazing-Fast 40A Charging

9.6 kW Output – Charge at 240V with a 40A current, delivering 25-30 miles of range per hour-perfect for overnight use or rapid top-ups.

240V Level 2 Charging –Compatible with NEMA 14-50 outlets, it supports Level 2 charging, cutting charging time by 50% compared to standard Level 1 chargers.

2. Intelligent App Integration

Remote Control & Scheduling – Start, stop, or adjust charging sessions via the upgraded EVDANCE app, even remotely. Schedule charging during off-peak hours to save up to 30-50% on electricity costs.

Real-Time Monitoring – Track voltage, current, temperature, and charging history with instant alerts for anomalies like overheating or short circuits.

Guest Access Feature – Generate temporary QR codes or digital keys for friends and family, eliminating the need for physical access.

3. Military-Grade Safety & Durability

CE/FCC Certified – Equipped with built-in overvoltage, overheating, and surge protection.

IP66-Rated – All-weather durability ensures safe and efficient charging in any environment.

Advanced Protection – Smart chip technology guarantees that power flows only after a secure vehicle connection.

Multi-Layer Protection – Includes surge protection, ground fault detection, and auto-shutdown for extreme conditions.

4. Portability & Versatility

Travel-Ready Design – Compact, lightweight, and housed in a rugged carrying case for easy transport.

25-Foot Cable – Provides enhanced flexibility, allowing for convenient charging from different parking positions.

Adjustable Current (10A–40A) – Customizable power settings accommodate various vehicle requirements and household electrical capacities.

About EVDANCE

EVDANCE is a leading provider of EV extension cables and charging solutions, committed to solving charging distance challenges with innovation and reliability. Founded by engineers and sustainability advocates, EVDANCE has spent six years pushing the boundaries of home EV charging. The brand is synonymous with:

Innovation : Merging high-speed charging with eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient designs.

Global Impact : Partnering with communities to build accessible EV infrastructure across 40+ countries.

User-Centric Design : Prioritizing safety, affordability, and ease of use in every product.

With the launch of the New FLUX 40A Smart EV Charger, EVDANCE reaffirms its mission:

“Empowering a Greener Future, One Charge at a Time.”

Pre-Sale Information

The EVDANCE Flux Level 2 NEMA 14-50 40A Portable EV Charger is available for pre-order at 30% off from May 1 to May 31, 2025. Use promo code EVD30APP at checkout to enjoy this limited-time offer!

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Wumi

EVDANCE Marketing Team

Email: ...

Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at