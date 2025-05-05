From Air Raid Warning Sirens To Blackouts: How MHA Plans Mock Drills As India-Pakistan Tensions Simmer
According to a letter written to Chief Secretaries, the Union Home Ministry said the exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across states and Union Territories.
"In the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats/challenges have emerged, hence, it would be prudent that optimum Civil Defence preparedness in the states/UTs is maintained at all times," the communication from the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards said.
“Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal across 244 categorised Civil Defence Districts of the country on May 7, 2025,” the letter said.
