From Air Raid Warning Sirens To Blackouts: How MHA Plans Mock Drills As India-Pakistan Tensions Simmer

MENAFN - Live Mint) The home ministry is ramping up preparedness with mock drills across 244 categorised districts in the country on may 7, testing everything from air raid warning sirens, to evacuation readiness to blackout measures as tensions with Pakistan continue to simmer in the backdrop of the Pahalgam attack in which 26 were killed.

According to a letter written to Chief Secretaries, the Union Home Ministry said the exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across states and Union Territories.

"In the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats/challenges have emerged, hence, it would be prudent that optimum Civil Defence preparedness in the states/UTs is maintained at all times," the communication from the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards said.

“Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal across 244 categorised Civil Defence Districts of the country on May 7, 2025,” the letter said.

Agency inputs are used, more details are being updated