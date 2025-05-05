403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK - Kuwait reiterated firm commitment to the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
KUWAIT - Head of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah met with Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Ahmad Al-Khalifa on how to enhance cooperation in civil aviation.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) held talks with a visiting Austrian business delegation, in which opportunities to ramp up Kuwaiti investments in Vienna was the core matter discussed.
KUWAIT - Kuwait is expected to be hit by strong northwesterly winds starting Monday evening, with gusts exceeding 60 km/h, according to the Meteorology Department.
KUWAIT - Civil Service Commission (CSC) Chairman Dr. Essam Al-Rubaiaan met with a World Bank delegation to discuss cooperation on training programs for government employees in 2025.
KUWAIT - The 10th Arab Men's Handball Cup kicked off in Kuwait Monday with the participation of nine teams.
KUWAIT- Kuwait defeated on Monday Morocco in the opener of the 10th Arab Men's Handball Cup currently hosted by Kuwait at Sheikh Saad Abdullah Complex.
DOHA - Kuwait's athletics team players continued to secure a number of medals in the 18th Gulf Athletics Championship for Youth, held in the Qatari capital, Doha.
RAMALLAH - Israeli occupying forces' airstrikes on several areas in the Gaza Strip killed at least 32 Palestinians and injured 119 others in the last 24 hours, according to Gaza health authorities.
CAIRO - The Arab League condemned drone attacks carried out by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on vital infrastructure near Port Sudan Airport, slamming the event as a dangerous escalation of the Sudanese conflict.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of a FATAH series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometers, said Pakistan military's media wing Inter services Public Relations (ISPR). (end)
