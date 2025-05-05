Sixty-Six Schools Renovated In Ukraine Under Eu4uaschools Project

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As part of the EU4UASchools: Build Back Better project, a total of 66 war-affected educational institutions have been restored across 11 regions of Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine have completed a large-scale educational infrastructure restoration project, EU4UASchools: Build Back Better, implemented in partnership with the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry. As part of the project, 66 schools were renovated across 11 regions, which had been affected by the war,” the report states.

The scope of works included the replacement of roofs and windows, the repair of heating systems and bathrooms, the arrangement of shelters, providing accessibility, and other necessary renovation measures.

The educational institutions were selected in coordination with the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry from among those with the damage scale of less than 60%. The schools were renovated following the Build Back Better principle: they were not only returned to their pre-war condition but significantly improved in terms of safety, accessibility and resilience to potential future challenges.

Overall, a total of 112 educational institutions were provided with new furniture under this project. More than 21.6 thousand pupils and teachers were able to resume safe and comfortable studies.

A reminder that, as part of the EU4UASchools: Build Back Better project, five educational institutions damaged by Russian attacks were renovated in the Zhytomyr region's Malyn community.

Photo: Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry