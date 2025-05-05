403
UK, France Call For 30-Day Ceasefire In Ukraine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 5 (KUNA) - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron on Monday discussed the need for Russia to commit to a 30-day ceasefire to ensure meaningful peace talks.
Ukraine had proved it was willing and ready to come to the table and was the party of peace, UK Prime Minister Office statement said.
The leaders also looked ahead to the UK-France summit taking place later this year and agreed to step up ambition between the two countries across all areas, including defence and security and irregular migration. Both leaders underscored that more needed to be done to disrupt irregular migration upstream.
They also agreed on the importance of a successful EU-UK summit in two weeks' time.
Discussing the situation in Gaza, both expressed their deep concern at recent developments and agreed a renewed peace process was required. (end)
