Motiva S.A. - Results For The 1St Quarter Of 2025


2025-05-05 08:01:02
SÃO PAULO, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

  • The Rota Sorocabana concession agreement was signed on February 7, 2025, for a 30-year term, and its purpose is to exploit several state toll roads in São Paulo, totaling 460 kilometers , linking the city of São Paulo with the countryside region via the city of Sorocaba. The operation began on March 30, 2025.
  • On February 11, 2025, the Company communicated the termination of the Barcas concession agreement, due to the end of its operating contract.
  • On March 29, 2025, the Company also communicated the termination of the ViaOeste concession agreement, due to the end of its maturity.
  • The PRVias (Lot 3) concession agreement was signed on April 14, 2025, for a 30-year term, and its purpose is to exploit five federal toll roads, totaling 569 kilometers , linking the cities of Maringá and Londrina to the city of Ponta Grossa.
  • On April 23, 2025, the Company approved the change of its corporate name to Motiva Infraestrutura de Mobilidade S.A.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 14.0% , with a 3.8 p.p. expansion in EBITDA margin.
  • As of April 6, 2025, the Company will pay approximately R$320 million in dividends, approved at the 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

    Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights

    • OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM)

    1Q24

    1Q25

    Var. %

    Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue1

    3,479

    3,728

    7.2 %

    Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1

    2,066

    2,356

    14.0 %

    Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads

    1,535

    1,707

    11.3 %

    Adjusted EBITDA – Rails

    477

    585

    22.5 %

    Adjusted EBITDA – Airports

    275

    303

    10.5 %

    Adjusted EBITDA – Others

    (220)

    (240)

    9.0 %

    Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin2

    59.4 %

    63.2 %

    3.8 p.p.

    Adjusted Net Income1

    449

    539

    20.2 %

    Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)

    3.0

    3.6

    0.6 p.p.

    Toll Roads - Vehicle Equivalents (million)

    301.1

    304.1

    1.0 %

    Rails - Passengers Transported (million)

    175.9

    181.7

    3.3 %

    Airports – Total Passengers (million) 4

    9.6

    10.3

    7.2 %

    CAPEX3

    1,251

    1,356

    8.4 %

    1. Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 26).

    2. The adjusted EBITDA margin was calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted net revenue.

    3. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.

    4. Starting in 1Q25, all airport operational data in this release will be presented as total passengers, instead of boarded passengers (which only includes revenue-generating passengers)

    \ Videoconference

    Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
    May 06, 2025
    10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 9:00 a.m. New York
    Videoconference link:

    \ IR Contacts

    Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
    Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
    Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
    Igor Yamamoto: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
    Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]

