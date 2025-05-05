Motiva S.A. - Results For The 1St Quarter Of 2025
|
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM)
|
1Q24
|
1Q25
|
Var. %
|
Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue1
|
3,479
|
3,728
|
7.2 %
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1
|
2,066
|
2,356
|
14.0 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads
|
1,535
|
1,707
|
11.3 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA – Rails
|
477
|
585
|
22.5 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA – Airports
|
275
|
303
|
10.5 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA – Others
|
(220)
|
(240)
|
9.0 %
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin2
|
59.4 %
|
63.2 %
|
3.8 p.p.
|
Adjusted Net Income1
|
449
|
539
|
20.2 %
|
Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)
|
3.0
|
3.6
|
0.6 p.p.
|
Toll Roads - Vehicle Equivalents (million)
|
301.1
|
304.1
|
1.0 %
|
Rails - Passengers Transported (million)
|
175.9
|
181.7
|
3.3 %
|
Airports – Total Passengers (million) 4
|
9.6
|
10.3
|
7.2 %
|
CAPEX3
|
1,251
|
1,356
|
8.4 %
|
1. Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 26).
|
2. The adjusted EBITDA margin was calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted net revenue.
|
3. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.
|
4. Starting in 1Q25, all airport operational data in this release will be presented as total passengers, instead of boarded passengers (which only includes revenue-generating passengers)
\ Videoconference
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
May 06, 2025
10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 9:00 a.m. New York
Videoconference link:
\ IR Contacts
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Igor Yamamoto: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - [email protected]
SOURCE Motiva S.A.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment