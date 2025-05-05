CANCER TREATMENT CENTER REMINDS WOMEN TO INCLUDE HEALTH SCREENINGS ON THEIR SPRING TO-DO LISTS

SOMERSET, N.J., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring bursting into full swing and schedules filling fast, ProCure Proton Therapy Center urges women in New Jersey, the greater New York and Philadelphia areas, and beyond, to not let their health take a backseat by overlooking essential screenings-especially annual mammograms.

According to the journal Psychology & Health , time pressure is among the strongest predictors of missed mammograms. ProCure Medical Director Brian Chon, M.D., cautions that delays that may seem minor could have tragic consequences.

"Every month of delay may increase risk of mortality," Dr. Chon said. "That's entirely unnecessary with survival rates being over 99 percent when breast cancer is detected early."

ProCure has dedicated a webpage at to support women seeking more information about breast cancer screening. The Mammography Facilities Database operated by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration also makes it easy to find nearby imaging centers for mammograms.

Dr. Chon noted that it is also important to not overlook other cancer screenings that support earlier detection and better outcomes for both women and men.

"Pap smears for women, PSA screenings for men, colonoscopies for everyone in the recommended age range, and CT lung cancer screenings for current or former smokers can make a lifesaving difference," Dr. Chon said. "And although no one wants to hear that they have cancer, we're ready to provide candidates for proton therapy with an advanced, effective treatment option that minimizes side effects-delivered with compassion and a personal touch."

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including diseases of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, ProCure has treated more than 7,300 patients overall, including 750+ pediatric patients coming from the U.S. and abroad, and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime-giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.

