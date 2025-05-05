Fasoo Enhances Integration With Egnyte To Strengthen Security, Improve Usability, And Expand Management Capabilities

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

May 6, 2025

– Fasoo , the leader in data-centric security, has announced significant enhancements to its integration with Egnyte , a leading cloud content security and governance solutions provider.

These improvements further elevate security, enhance usability, and expand management capabilities, ensuring that organizations maintain a consistent security posture even as files move beyond the controlled perimeter.

“As organizations increasingly rely on cloud storage for collaboration, ensuring persistent security for sensitive data has never been more critical,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo.“Our enhanced integration with Egnyte reinforces our commitment to data-centric security, providing businesses with a powerful zero trust security solution that protects their data while optimizing workflow efficiency.”

With Fasoo's advanced security solutions, documents stored within Egnyte are encrypted automatically in accordance with Egnyte's security policies. This ensures that even when documents are shared externally or accessed beyond the storage environment, they remain protected with persistent security controls.

The latest integration updates provide organizations with improved functionality, making it easier to apply security policies to many Egnyte storages, enabling persistent encryption and continuous access control, and improving data lineage visualization for better data governance and compliance.

Key Enhancements:

- Enhanced Security Measures: Strengthened encryption and access controls ensure that sensitive data remains secure, mitigating the risk of unauthorized access or data leaks.

- Improved Usability: A more seamless user experience, allowing for easier document access and management without compromising security.

- Expanded Management Features: Advanced policy management capabilities enable administrators to easily define security policies and gain deeper insights into file usage and compliance adherence.

This enhanced integration aligns with the evolving needs of businesses seeking to maintain data security, governance, and compliance in an ever-changing digital landscape.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit .



About Egnyte:

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit .



