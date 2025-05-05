Florida Poly Celebrates Largest Graduating Class In University History

"It hasn't sunk in yet, but I'm glad that four years of hard work have finally come to an end," said computer engineering graduate Akilah Dixon, from Land O' Lakes, Florida. "It's just an exciting feeling that I cannot describe."

This year's ceremony also represented a meaningful moment for Florida Poly leadership – it was the first commencement led by University President Devin Stephenson. His presence signaled a new era of bold vision and renewed momentum as the University continues to strengthen its role as a powerful driver of Florida's high-tech economy.

"As you prepare for the next chapter, remember that success is not just about intelligence or talent. It's about grit, adaptability to change, and an unrelenting commitment to growth," Stephenson said to the graduates. "The world will present obstacles, but you have already proven during your time at Florida Poly that you have the tenacity to overcome them."

Ray Rodrigues, chancellor of the State University System of Florida, served as the commencement speaker.

"You're going to be stepping off campus and into the real world, and it is a world full of adventure, fun and joy," Rodrigues said, underscoring three simple lessons he wanted the graduates to carry with them through life. "Put down your smartphones; know failure is not the end – do not accept it; and leave here prepared to be a lifelong learner."

"Go change the world," he added.

Student speaker Raúl Lopez, a computer science graduate who will soon join Bank of America in New York City as a full-stack software engineer, encouraged his peers to cherish their Florida Poly memories and believe in their talents and abilities.

"The world's greatest innovators weren't given permission," Lopez said. "They believed in their potential, combated doubt, and made their own way. Let's carry that fire forward – not to fit in, but to stand out."

