ZAC POSEN UNVEILS CUSTOM DESIGN MADE IN THE GAP STUDIO FOR LAURA HARRIER AT THE MET GALA

A Bold Tribute to Black Dandyism, Tailoring, and Feminine Strength: Zac Posen, in custom Banana Republic, dresses Laura Harrier in a custom look made in the Gap Studio crafted from raw, natural denim-a nod to Gap's heritage and denim's role in self-expression and originality.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight at the 2025 Met Gala, actress Laura Harrier debuted a custom look by Zac Posen, Executive Vice President and Creative Director of Gap Inc. The look was designed in the Gap Studio at the Brand's headquarters in New York City, where American classics are reimagined through a couture lens.

Integrating Gap's design heritage with couture-level detailing, the look draws on the brand's deep authority in denim and natural fibers. The look combines raw, natural denim, shank buttons, and double-needle stitching-hallmarks of the Gap brand-with elongated pant legs cut in double-face duchess silk satin, a fabric more often found in evening wear than casual wear. Voluminous sheer sleeves in cotton organdie add softness and airiness, echoing Gap's use of natural textiles like cotton poplin.

This marks Posen's first-ever Met Gala creation to feature pants-a deliberate, symbolic choice aligned with the evening's theme: a tribute to Black style, personal presentation, and the historical significance of Black dandyism as a form of elegance, resistance, and self-definition.

"Dandyism was both a form of rebellion and a uniform of entry," said Posen. "I wanted to honor that dichotomy by applying a sculptural technique to tailoring-treating a pant look with the reverence I typically reserve for a gown."

The design was also informed by archival family photographs of Harrier's father and grandfather in their Sunday best, offering a personal connection through which the look celebrates Black heritage, family, and tradition. It is both a tribute and a transformation-uniting workwear and aristocracy, restraint and expression.

GapStudio launched in April 2025 with Collection 01, signaling a new direction for Gap rooted in expert tailoring, modern silhouettes, and limited-edition drops. The studio's work is currently appearing on red carpets and aims to bring artistry and accessibility into the global style conversation.

Zac Posen attended the Met Gala wearing a custom Banana Republic suit, the look underscores the brands commitment to quality and craftsmanship-blending American and Italian tailoring with a wool-linen blend from Italy's esteemed Marzotto mill, tailored by Mr. Ned-the family-owned bespoke suit makers in New York City. The result is a sophisticated, denim-inspired tuxedo that embraces the spirit of dandyism using fabrics that evoke bold contrasts and expressive character.

