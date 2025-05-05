Madhappy Hosts One-Night-Only Fundraiser At Pacific Park In Support Of 'Mental Health Awareness Month'

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary lifestyle brand Madhappy will host " Madhappy and Friends," a one-night-only benefit event at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier on Thursday, May 8 at 6 p.m. , in recognition of " Mental Health Awareness Month ." Powered by Shopify , the immersive evening raises funds for The JED Foundation (JED) , the nation's leading nonprofit focused on youth mental health and suicide prevention.

"Madhappy and Friends" brings together community, culture, and cause for a night of amusement park rides, games, food, music, exclusive brand activations, and photo-worthy moments. Guests will enjoy complimentary access to Pacific Park's most popular rides-including the iconic Pacific Wheel , the world's only solar-powered Ferris wheel-alongside boardwalk-style midway games like Ring Toss and Whac-A-Mole.

Food and beverage offerings will include special items from Courage Bagels , Jon & Vinny's , The Apple Pan , Nekohama , and Sobuneh , with drink partners such as 818 Tequila , Sprinter , Body Vodka , Calidad , Jumbo Time Wines , and Halfday .

Guests can also shop the exclusive " Madhappy and Friends" merchandise collection, featuring new collaborative apparel created with Courage Bagels, Jon & Vinny's, and The Apple Pan. Customization will be available onsite with live screenprinting and chainstitch embroidery stations.

Interactive experiences will be a major highlight of the evening, including a collaborative Paint-By-Numbers wall with Shopify that invites guests to leave their mark, a giant inflatable installation from Crocs adding a playful visual moment, and a curated display of custom YAMAHA WaveRunners and Channel Islands Surfboards designed in partnership with Hysteric Glamour -celebrating surf culture and style at the Pier.

"Madhappy and Friends" tickets are available now via the Dice App , with all proceeds supporting The JED Foundation in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month .

The JED Foundation (JED) is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide among teens and young adults. JED partners with high schools and colleges to strengthen mental health programs and systems, equips young people with life skills, and encourages community engagement and policy change to promote well-being and reduce risk.

Madhappy is a Los Angeles-based clothing brand founded in 2017 with a mission to make the world a more optimistic place. The brand exists at the intersection of fashion and mental health, using storytelling, community events, and product drops to advance its message. The Madhappy Foundation supports mental health efforts through partnerships, education, and direct funding of critical initiatives.