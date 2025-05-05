Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets US Treasury Secretary

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met with the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States of America, HE Scott Bessent, on the sidelines of the 2025 Milken Institute Global Conference, held in Los Angeles, USA, from May 4 to 7, 2025.



During the meeting, they exchanged views on a range of topics of mutual interest, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.