Awqaf Ministry's Annual School Holy Quran Memorization Competition Continues

Doha, Qatar: The 61st edition of the annual school Holy Quran memorization competition continues, organized by the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs' Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.



In a statement issued Monday, the Awqaf Ministry said that more than 24,000 male and female school students of all education levels are registered in the competition.



It added that the Ministry has set up 97 examination committees across the country to carry out the testing process, which will run until May 8.





A total of 250 students from Al Maha Academy for Boys, spanning all educational levels from kindergarten to secondary school, are participating in the competition. Examinations at the Academy are supervised by a Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs team, which includes three examination committees as well as administrative and technical supervisors.



During his inspection visit, Muaath Alqassmi, member of the competition's organizing committee and head of the guidance and counseling section at the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, stressed the Ministry's commitment to holding this competition regularly and in the best form possible.



Alqassmi added that what sets this edition apart is its inclusion of preschool and kindergarten levels, stemming from the Awqaf Ministry's keen interest in the Holy Quran, encouraging students of all age-groups to memorize it.



In turn, School Principal of Al Maha Academy for Boys, Shuja Uddin, pointed to his school's large turnout in the current edition of the school Holy Quran memorization competition, saying that this is thanks to the school administration's efforts to instill Islamic values in students and encourage their participation in the competition, having contacted their parents directly for that purpose.