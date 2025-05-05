Russia Supplies India With Igla-S Air Defense Systems Amid Tensions With Pakistan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Indian army has received a batch of Russian Igla-S air defense systems worth more than USD 30 million to strengthen its air defense amid rising tensions with Pakistan.

This was reported by India Today , Ukrinform reports.

According to the publication, the MANPADS have already entered service with army air defense units and are being deployed in areas of potential conflict to protect against aircraft, attack helicopters and drones.

The Igla-S MANPADS, part of the Very Short Range Air Defense System (VSHORADS), were delivered under contract. The publication claims that“these systems play a crucial role in the Indian army's air defense network”.

It is also reported that the Indian army has also announced a tender for the purchase of 48 more launchers and about 90 VSHORADS (IR) missiles under an accelerated procedure.“The Indian armed forces are also considering acquiring new versions of VSHORADS, which are guided by a laser beam, in the near future,” the publication adds.

Amid the escalation between India and Pakistan, on May 5, Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Hindustan Times reports, citing a statement by Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal. During the conversation, Putin“condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam” and assured of“India's full support in the fight against terrorism.”

As Ukrinform reported, on April 22, armed men killed 26 tourists at a resort in the Indian-controlled state of Kashmir. No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

and Pakistan conduct missile drills amid tensions between countrie

India blamed Pakistan for the attack and took a number of measures, including downgrading diplomatic relations, banning Pakistani ships from Indian ports and suspending imports. Pakistan denied any involvement in the attack and announced retaliatory steps , including closing its airspace to Indian airlines.

On May 4, India put its air force on alert for a possible response from Pakistan.

The next day, Pakistan conducted its second missile test in three days . Islamabad also claimed to have intelligence that New Delhi intends to take military action against it soon.

Photo for illustration