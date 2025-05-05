Soldiers Of Phoenix Unit Destroyed Three Guns And Russian Depot With Drones In Kharkiv Region
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and a video was published.
Video: State Border Guard Service
Border guards also eliminated more than 10 invaders and wounded a motorcyclist.
As reported by Ukrinform, a unit of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a Russian Ural truck and a D-30 cannon.
Photo: State Border Guard Service
