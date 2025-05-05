Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Soldiers Of Phoenix Unit Destroyed Three Guns And Russian Depot With Drones In Kharkiv Region

2025-05-05 07:07:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards of the Phoenix unmanned aerial systems unit of the Revenge brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine used drones to destroy three guns and a warehouse of Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and a video was published.

Video: State Border Guard Service

Border guards also eliminated more than 10 invaders and wounded a motorcyclist.

As reported by Ukrinform, a unit of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a Russian Ural truck and a D-30 cannon.

Photo: State Border Guard Service

