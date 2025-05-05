Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Residents Of Two Towns In Sumy Region Are Urgently Called To Evacuate

2025-05-05 07:07:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba in Sumy region are being urgently evacuated.

The head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, Mykhailo Melnyk, wrote about this on Facebook .

“I ask the residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba to urgently evacuate to a safe place! Evacuation buses leave every morning at 8:00,” he said.

Melnyk said that you can sign up for evacuation around the clock.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that over the past day, the Russian military struck more than 100 times at 12 communities in Sumy region . There are destructions in four communities, a dead and wounded.

