Residents Of Two Towns In Sumy Region Are Urgently Called To Evacuate
The head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, Mykhailo Melnyk, wrote about this on Facebook .
“I ask the residents of Bilopillia and Vorozhba to urgently evacuate to a safe place! Evacuation buses leave every morning at 8:00,” he said.
Melnyk said that you can sign up for evacuation around the clock.Read also: Russians attack company with drones in Donetsk region, sparking large-scale fire
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that over the past day, the Russian military struck more than 100 times at 12 communities in Sumy region . There are destructions in four communities, a dead and wounded.
