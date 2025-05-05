403
Arab Men's Handball Cup Kicks Off In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 5 (KUNA) -- The 10th Arab Men's Handball Cup kicked off in Kuwait Monday with the participation of nine teams.
The opening ceremony, held under the patronage of Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, included laser shows presented by young crowds.
Artist Hmoud Al-Khudher performed a welcome song for the participating teams.
Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Sports in Kuwait, Bashar Abdullah, who attended the ceremony as a representative of the tournament sponsor, emphasized that the return of this competition to Kuwait after a long absence is important for Arab handball.
He wished the participating teams' success in putting on strong matches that demonstrate their excellence in this sport.
Abdullah told reporters following the opening ceremony that Kuwait's hosting of the championship is in line with the strategy of the Public Authority for Sports to organize major tournaments in the country.
For his part, Saudi Arabia's President of the Arab Federation, Fadel Al-Nemer, expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the Kuwaiti leadership, government, and people for hosting the event, the second time in Kuwait, after 46 years.
He also expressed his happiness that this tournament coincides with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Arab Football Federation in 1975.
After the inauguration Kuwaiti team defeated Morocco 39-29.
Tomorrow Tunisia plays against Qatar, the UAE against Morocco, and Egypt against Iraq. (end)
fsa
