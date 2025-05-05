When Kashmir's Equality Is Tested By Silence

Representational Photo

By Zahid Sultan

In Nishat, where the Dal Lake mirrors the sky with deceptive calm, a woman was outraged. She was a Gujjar-Bakerwal, a pastoralist whose life unfolded in the highlands, her hands rough with work, her speech Gojri. Her assault met no dissent. No candles were lit. Her name never trended.

The silence was not forgetfulness, it was hierarchy.

Kashmir often speaks of itself as casteless, bound by a common faith that claims equality as its bedrock. Yet the social order here hums with distinctions that no one admits aloud. A Syed is not a Wani. A Sheikh is not a Gujjar. These lines drawn not on paper but in habit, marriage, and mourning, decide whose pain is noticed, and whose is dismissed.

The woman's outrageous case did not disturb the city's rhythm. Feminist circles that rally for students and doctors-the educated, the relatable-did not speak her name. Her story did not fit the polished narratives of panel discussions or the curated grief of social media. As philosopher Nancy Fraser once wrote, justice without redistribution is no justice at all. Kashmir's feminism, fluent in global idioms, often overlooks women who live outside its linguistic and class comfort zones.

In contrast, when a young doctor in Kolkata was raped, Srinagar erupted in empathy. Screens filled with grief. Cafés buzzed with outrage. The violation of a woman who resembled Kashmir's rising middle class felt personal. But the woman in Nishat-tribal, rural, unassimilated-remained invisible. Her suffering didn't echo in the valley's urban conscience.

Why does one woman's pain ignite anger, while another's vanishes? The answer lies in grievability-a term Judith Butler used to ask which lives are publicly mourned, and which are silently buried. The Gujjar-Bakerwals live at the edges, their tents pitched where city meets wilderness. They are vital to Kashmir's rural economy, yet excluded from its cultural center. Their difference of class, caste, and dialect renders them less legible, less lamented.

Kashmir's social contract is not as egalitarian as its rhetoric. Islam, in principle, rejects caste. But society often reinvents it-quietly, cruelly. The phrase haunts: There is no caste in Islam, but there is Islam in caste. The problem is not belief, but the way it is selectively lived.

What would it take for Kashmir to confront this divide? Not another seminar. Not another Instagram post. But a reckoning, starting with the question: whose pain counts?

The woman in Nishat is not just a victim. She is a mirror. Her story reflects a valley unwilling to look at itself. To mourn her, to name her pain, would be to admit that the silence around caste is not benign. It is engineered. It is chosen.

By the lake's edge, where beauty hides brutality, her scream still echoes. Unheard by many, but impossible to forget.

Zahid Sultan holds Ph.D. in Politics and Governance from the Central University of Kashmir. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.