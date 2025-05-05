The Hidden Dangers Of Medical Crowdfunding In Kashmir

Representational Photo

By Dr. Fiaz Maqbool Fazili

Every now and then, loudspeaker vans cruise through towns, broadcasting desperate pleas for medical help. Draped in laminated documents and patient photos, these vehicles tug at heartstrings and wallets.

But behind the noise lies a darker truth: most of these appeals are reportedly fake. What looks like charity is often a coordinated scam exploiting public empathy in a regulatory vacuum.

Investigations reveal a well-organized racket. Around 99% of such cases lack authenticity. Medical reports are forged, rarely backed by government hospitals. Many“patients” are hired actors, promised a daily wage or a cut of the collections. Operators, often linked to shady NGOs or middlemen, split the proceeds and rotate vans, patient names, and documents to avoid detection. It's not relief work, it's a con job.

And the noise is relentless. Loudspeakers blare from dawn to dusk, disrupting homes, schools, and even hospitals. These vans routinely violate the Environment Protection Act of 1986, which restricts public noise levels.

Yet enforcement is almost nonexistent. Residents' complaints are ignored. The vans carry on, unchecked.

So why does this persist? The answer is simple: regulatory failure.

The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and traffic police rarely inspect these vehicles. Many use fake or temporary number plates. Municipal bodies, empowered to seize loudspeakers and fine violators, act only after public outcry.

Law enforcement, despite clear violations under IPC Sections 420 (cheating) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection), seldom files cases. Previous crackdowns fizzled as operators simply rebranded or moved locations.

The damage runs deep. These scams erode public trust in genuine crowdfunding, which has saved lives in Kashmir. When every van becomes suspect, legitimate appeals suffer.

Crowdfunding is already a fragile tool. It's dependent on visibility, often opaque, and unable to fix systemic healthcare gaps. Now, its credibility is at risk too.

The solution lies in shifting focus. Charitable hospitals, those offering free or subsidized care, need more support. These institutions ensure transparency, continuity, and real impact. Unlike crowdfunding's hit-or-miss model, they address healthcare needs sustainably.

Authorities must act, and fast. First, make government hospital certification mandatory for all crowdfunding campaigns, street-based or online.

Second, strictly enforce noise laws: confiscate loudspeakers, fine repeat offenders.

Third, blacklist fraudulent NGOs, cancel their registrations, and prosecute ringleaders.

Fourth, form RTO-police task forces to monitor vans and seize unlicensed vehicles.

Finally, launch public awareness drives to encourage verified giving and promote reporting of suspicious vans.

Citizens can help too. Avoid donating to unverified street appeals. Support established hospitals and trusted platforms like Ketto or Milaap. Spread awareness. Report suspicious vans. It only takes one report to trigger action.

This is about more than fraud. It's about governance. If fake medical vans can operate in broad daylight without consequences, what does that say about public accountability?

The rise of these scams is a test. Can Kashmir's institutions protect public trust from organized exploitation?

Dr. Fiaz Maqbool Fazili is a public health expert, medical researcher, and columnist based in Kashmir. Views expressed in this article are author's own and don't necessarily reflect KO's editorial policy.