LG Reviews Work On Amarnath Yatri Niwas Stresses Swift Completion Of Facilities

Reviewing the progress, the LG emphasized the need for timely completion of the project to ensure improved facilities for pilgrims. Officials informed him that four floors have already been completed, and the remaining two are expected to be finished by the end of June.

The LG interacted with officials on site and directed them to expedite the work for the convenience of Yatra-bound devotees.

He was accompanied by Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the LG and CEO of the Shrine Board; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat; and other senior officials.

