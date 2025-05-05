LG Reviews Work On Amarnath Yatri Niwas Stresses Swift Completion Of Facilities

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing construction work of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board's Office and Yatri Niwas at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.
Reviewing the progress, the LG emphasized the need for timely completion of the project to ensure improved facilities for pilgrims. Officials informed him that four floors have already been completed, and the remaining two are expected to be finished by the end of June.
The LG interacted with officials on site and directed them to expedite the work for the convenience of Yatra-bound devotees.
He was accompanied by Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the LG and CEO of the Shrine Board; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat; and other senior officials.
==
Read Also
Amarnath Yatra: JKB Registers Over 4,200 Pilgrims On Day 1
Amarnath Yatra: Devotees Queue Up At Designated Bank Branches For Registration
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN05052025000215011059ID1109510726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment