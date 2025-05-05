US, China Have Started To Speak More Diplomatically Of Each Other

MENAFN - Asia Times) The trade war between China and the United States has shown signs of de-escalation as both Washington and Beijing are now more willing to communicate.

Xie Feng, Chinese Ambassador to the US, on May 4 urged the US to“act in the spirit of equality, respect and reciprocity” if it wants to hold trade talks with China.

“The US has long benefited from global trade, enjoying affordable goods from around the world while leading in finance, technology, and services,” Xie said in a speech at a Chinese Embassy event in Washington on May 4.“In 2022 alone, the sales revenue of the US-owned enterprises in China significantly exceeded those of Chinese-owned enterprises in the US by over $400 billion.

“The China-US economic relationship is, over all, balanced and mutually beneficial. Tariff hikes benefit no one. They disrupt business, raise costs, rattle financial markets, and slow global growth.”

He stressed that China does not want a trade war, but is not intimidated by it.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MoC) said on May 2 that“China has noticed the US side constantly talking about adjustments to its tariff measures.” It said the US would demonstrate a complete lack of sincerity and further undermine mutual trust if it does not rectify its erroneous unilateral tariff measures.

Some Chinese media said the MoC's statement was a nice gesture to Washington, which had suffered seriously from the trade war and wanted trade talks.

Beijing's expectation for a significant tariff cut had grown after the Wall Street Journal reported on April 23 that the White House would consider lowering tariffs on imported Chinese goods pending talks with Beijing.

The WSJ, citing a senior White House official, said China's tariffs could be reduced from their current level of 145% to between 50% and 65%.