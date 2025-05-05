John Reutter Appointed President Of GF Building Flow Solutions Americas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In his role as President, John will lead the growth strategies for the Americas business with a focus on delivering locally driven solutions, expanding into emerging markets, and ensuring alignment with the company's global objectives. He'll oversee day-to-day operations and business performance while fostering strong collaboration between regional teams and global counterparts.

"I am thrilled to see John step into the role as President of the Americas division," says Rauterkus. "John has been a proven leader from day one, fostering a collaborative yet high-performing environment. Under John's leadership, we are well positioned to maintain strong customer relationships while taking the business to the next level."

John brings extensive experience into this role. Prior to joining GF, he held several management positions at Ecolab, most recently Vice President of Finance, Global Healthcare. Additionally, John brings experience from the professional services industry, having worked at Deloitte.

"It's an honor to take on this role and the opportunities that lie ahead for GF Building Flow Solutions Americas," says Reutter. "I'm grateful to be surrounded by a team that is committed to growth and delivering strong customer outcomes. I'm excited to see what we accomplish next."

John will continue to be a member of GF Building Flow Solutions' Global Leadership Team and will also lead the Senior Management Committee in the Americas. John will also remain as the interim vice president of Finance until a permanent vice president is named.

