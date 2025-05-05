Trump Administration Offers $1,000 To Illegal Migrants Who Voluntarily Self-Deport

MENAFN - Live Mint) he Trump administration on Monday (May 5) unveiled a new policy offering a $1,000 stipend and travel assistance to undocumented migrants who choose to voluntarily leave the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the move is part of a broader effort to cut deportation costs and speed up the removal of individuals without legal status.

According to DHS, the average cost of arresting, detaining, and deporting a migrant is around $17,000. By contrast, the stipend and airfare assistance represent a fraction of that cost.

"If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest, and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest," said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a statement.

Lagging deportation numbers drive policy shift

Trump entered office pledging mass deportations . Since taking office on January 20, the Trump administration has deported approximately 152,000 individuals, compared to 195,000 deportations from February to April 2024 under Biden, according to DHS data.

The new voluntary departure program appears designed to close that gap without triggering the political and logistical hurdles of large-scale enforcement.

App relaunch and digital facilitation

The administration also announced that its rebranded app, CBP Home - formerly known as CBP One - will now support self-deportation applications. The app was initially used under the Biden administration to facilitate lawful entry appointments for migrants.

Now, it serves a different purpose: helping undocumented migrants arrange safe and subsidised exits from the country.“We want this process to be orderly and efficient,” said a senior DHS official, speaking on background.“We're offering people dignity and a pathway to avoid detention.”

No clear path back, but“possibility” left open

President Trump previewed the stipend plan during an April campaign rally, suggesting some migrants may be allowed to return legally in the future.“If they're good, if we want them back in, we're going to work with them to get them back in as quickly as we can,” Trump said.

However, Monday's DHS statement offered no concrete pathway or timeline for potential reentry. It simply noted that“voluntary departure may help preserve the ability to return legally in the future.”

Tough tactics in the background

While the stipend program signals a softer front, it comes amid harsher enforcement actions. The Trump administration has tried to encourage self-deportation through threats of fines, revoking legal protections, and deporting some individuals to high-risk detention centers in Guantanamo Bay and El Salvador .

