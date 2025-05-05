African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson & The Deputy Executive Secretary (ES) Of Inter-Governmental Authority On Development (IGAD), H.E. @Mawareso Expressed Their Strong Solidarity With The Government & People Of South Sudan
During a joint mission to the Republic of South Sudan, the Chairperson of the AU Commission H.E. @ymahmoudali ,&the Deputy ES of IGAD, H.E. @MAWareSO expressed their strong solidarity with the Government&people of South Sudan.
In a high-level meeting with H.E. President Salva Kiir&members of the cabinet, the Chairperson&the Deputy Executive Secretary, commended the ongoing efforts to implement the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS). They encouraged all stakeholders to sustain momentum towards inclusive peace, national reconciliation,&long-term development.
The AU&IGAD reaffirmed their commitment to supporting South Sudan's journey towards lasting stability and prosperity.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
