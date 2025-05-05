JSA Announces 'Greener Data - Volume Three' Author Lineup
New Book Spotlights Sustainability Innovation in AI, Data Centers and Global Tech Communities
LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JSA , the preeminent global marketing agency for the digital infrastructure ecosystem, proudly announces the highly anticipated author lineup for " Greener Data – Volume Three," the next edition of the Amazon bestselling book series that unites global digital infrastructure leaders committed to building a more sustainable future. Launching on Earth Day 2026, this volume continues the "Greener Data" movement's momentum by amplifying the voices of experts and innovators shaping the green evolution of our digital world.
The third volume of the series features thought leaders from around the globe and is organized into four powerful sections:The Next-Generation Data Culture Explosion
Exploring how both emerging voices and established leaders drive sustainability innovation across the data center space - fostering a bold, inclusive and future-ready culture.
The Trials of AI
With AI adoption soaring, this section addresses the sustainability paradox - how to embrace the benefits of artificial intelligence while mitigating its growing environmental impact.
Innovation Showcase
Highlighting breakthrough technologies in power, cooling and infrastructure design, showcasing forward-looking solutions that push the digital sector toward a greener future.
Creating Community
Focusing on collaborative industry responses to the sustainability crisis, including academic programs, coalitions, research institutes, accelerators and regional hubs making a tangible impact.
A portion of the book's proceeds will support Télécoms Sans Frontières (TSF) , the world's first NGO dedicated to providing emergency-response telecommunications in disaster and crisis situations.
As part of the excitement leading up to the book's release, the "Greener Data – Volume Three" authors will be honored at the Greener Data Exchange Networking Happy Hour during International Telecoms Week (ITW) 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland. The exclusive event will celebrate the authors' contributions and bring together sustainability-minded leaders from across the global digital infrastructure community.
"We celebrate the brilliant minds coming together in Volume Three - innovators who don't just talk about sustainability, but actively shape it," says Jaymie Scotto Cutaia , CEO & Founder of JSA. "Their passion and commitment are exactly what this moment calls for."
"I look forward to collaborating with this extraordinary group of industry thought leaders," adds JSA's Courtney Burrows , Publisher of "Greener Data." "Together, we're creating more than a book - we're building a collective voice for positive, lasting change in digital infrastructure."
Confirmed authors so far who will be contributing individual chapters and case studies to the third volume include:
-
Mary Allen, Industry Sustainability Analyst | InsightaaS
Dr. Atif Ansar, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder | Foresight
Jack Backes, Principal Strategist | Provident Data Centers
Allan Bedwell, Chief Sustainability Officer | Clark Pacific
James Behan, Co-Founder | Chainergy
Pierre-Adrien Bel, Product Manager | Rehlko
Fernanda Belchior, Marketing and Communications Director | Elea Data Centers
Robert Bianco, Chief Commercial Officer | HYLAN
Jim Buie, CEO | ValorC3 Data Centers
Steven Carlini, Chief Advocate of Data Centers and AI | Schneider Electric
Manfreid Chua, VP of AI & Sustainability | ZutaCore
Wes Cummins, CEO | Applied Digital
Matthew Englert, Chief Development Officer | CleanArc Data Centers
Sean Farney, Vice President - Data Center Strategy | JLL
Melissa Farney, Marketing Director | TECfusions
Miranda Gardiner, Director | iMasons Climate Accord
Jay Jorgensen, Founder & CEO | GeoBitMine
Müge Karasahin, Director - Sustainability | Ethos Engineering
Bill Kleyman, CEO | Apolo
Chad Lamb, Chief Systems Architect | XKL
Peter Lantry, Managing Director Equinix Ireland | Equinix
Jay Lawrence, CEO | ECS
Gabriel Lazar, ESG Sustainability Specialist | Submer
Linda Lescuyer, Head of Environment & Sustainable Innovation | DATA4 Group
Patricia Leyva, Sr. Manager, Sustainability Stakeholder Engagement | Equinix
Andrew Lindsey, CEO | Flexnode
Louis Liu, Sustainability Project Engineer | Rehlko
Cara Mascini, Chief Sustainability Officer | Switch Datacenters
Chris Miller, Co-Founder & CRO | Power Harvest Infrastructure Ltd (Phi)
Kenneth J. Moreano, President & CEO | Scott Data Center
Dina Nassar, Sustainability Analyst | Colt Data Centre Services
Dean Nelson, Chairman & Founder | iMasons
Samuel Rabinowitz, CEO | LANTANA LED
Jake Rasweiler, Senior Vice President - Data Centers | Kelly Services
Maxie Reynolds, CEO | Subsea Cloud Inc.
Muhammad Sarwar, Distinguished Global Solution Planner | Fujitsu
Katherine Schwind, Sustainability Manager | Siemens Energy
Bill Severn, CEO & President | 1623 Farnam
Wes Swenson, CEO | Novva Data Centers
Vicki Worden, CEO | Green Building Initiative
These authors join the authors from the first two "Greener Data" volumes that can be found at GreenerData . Follow JSA on LinkedIn for additional announcements leading up to the Earth Day 2026 book release, including details about the thought leaders contributing to the book's cornerstone chapters.
About the Greener Data Movement
"Greener Data" encourages and fosters communication, education, networking and collaboration within the data center and digital infrastructure industries, to support and achieve our collective net carbon zero goals. Resource channels include the Amazon bestselling "Greener Data" book series as well as virtual roundtables, in-person networking events, articles, research reports, white papers and a sustainability partner directory, The Greener Data Directory. Greener Data is a proud partner of the iMasons Climate Accord.
To learn more, visit .
About JSA
Celebrating 20 years of marketing innovation, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Brand Strategy, Public Relations, Digital Marketing and Event Planning services to the global data center, telecom, cloud and tech industries. A multi-award-winning agency, JSA has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company for four consecutive years from 2021 to 2024, named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 from 2022 to 2024, honored as "Best Industry-Focused Agency" by the Bulldog PR Awards in 2021 and 2023, and celebrated as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces from 2022 to 2024.
With a global team of marketing professionals in Europe, Asia, Africa, North America and South America, JSA is committed to empowering industry leaders through storytelling, strategy and unparalleled expertise.
To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit jsa .
Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn , YouTube and X .
