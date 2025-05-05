Paycompass Appoints Jeff Schmidt As Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Schmidt, CFO of PayCompass

PayCompass names Jeff Schmidt as CFO. Schmidt brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience from Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase to the team.

- Justin VolrathTEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PayCompass is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Schmidt as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than two decades of executive financial leadership at top banking institutions, Schmidt brings extensive expertise in financial operations, reporting, and strategic analytics to the PayCompass leadership team.In his new role, Schmidt will oversee all financial functions, including forecasting, reporting, and strategic financial planning, supporting PayCompass's continued growth and long-term vision. He will work closely with executive leadership to align financial strategies with the company's broader business objectives.“Jeff's depth of experience at some of the world's largest financial institutions makes him an incredible asset to PayCompass,” said Justin Volrath, Founder and CEO of PayCompass.“His leadership in finance, data, and analytics will help drive our next phase of growth, and we're excited to have him on board.”Schmidt most recently served as Senior Vice President – Reporting & Analytics Executive at Bank of America, where he spent nearly 13 years leading data-driven financial operations. Prior to that, he was SVP CFO of Mortgage Operations/Finance at JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he led strategic financial initiatives for the mortgage division over a nearly seven-year tenure.Known for his strategic mindset and operational excellence, Schmidt brings a proven ability to scale financial processes, optimize reporting systems, and drive data-informed decision-making. His addition to PayCompass further strengthens the company's leadership as it continues expanding its national footprint.##About PayCompassFounded in 2020 by Justin Volrath, PayCompass was created to redefine the payments industry by prioritizing agents. The company's #AgentFirst philosophy empowers agents with the tools, support, and resources necessary to achieve success, which in turn benefits merchants.Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, PayCompass is a self-funded, U.S.-based company that processes billions of dollars annually for merchants of all sizes, as well as referral partners, financial institutions, and software developers. With a nationwide network of agents and a dedicated support team, PayCompass delivers cutting-edge payment solutions designed to help businesses thrive.

