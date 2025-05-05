Veteran Wordpress Developer David Repasky To Speak On AI-Enhanced Development At AI Tinkerers Event

Discover how BMA's lead developer is transforming web workflows with GPT-4.1 and o3-mini.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- David Repasky, Senior Web Developer at BMA (Branding | Marketing | Advertising), will be presenting at the upcoming AI Tinkerers Event in Las Vegas on May 8th, 2025 ( ). His session will focus on leveraging advanced AI models to revolutionize WordPress development workflows. The event is closed to the public.Repasky's presentation, "Leveraging GPT-4.1 and o3-mini to Accelerate Developer Workflows," will demonstrate how developers can utilize newer OpenAI reasoning models to generate backend code that taps into WordPress core functions, streamlining blog and page creation processes.“AI has the potential to transform how we approach WordPress development,” said Repasky.“By understanding what AI excels at-and equally important, what it doesn't-developers can significantly enhance their productivity while maintaining code quality and security.”With over 12 years of WordPress development experience, Repasky brings practical insights from the trenches of web development. Currently serving as Senior Web Developer at California-based BMA, a specialized marketing agency for the medical industry, Repasky has implemented AI-assisted workflows that have reduced development time by up to 40% on certain projects.“David's ability to bridge cutting-edge AI tools with real-world development challenges is one of the reasons he's such a valuable part of our team,” said Steven Lockhart, CEO of BMA.“His work doesn't just speed up development-it raises the standard for what's possible in web technology for our clients.”The presentation will cover:- Practical applications of OpenAI reasoning models in WordPress development- Techniques for automating repetitive coding tasks while maintaining code quality- Real-world case studies of AI-enhanced WordPress development- Balanced perspective on the strengths and limitations of AI in development workflowsThe AI Tinkerers Event, an emerging conference focused on practical AI applications for developers and technologists, will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on May 8–9, 2025.For more information about the event or to register, visit aitinkerers.About David RepaskyDavid Repasky is a Senior Web Developer at BMA with over 12 years of WordPress development experience. He specializes in integrating emerging technologies with established content management systems to create efficient, scalable solutions for clients in the medical industry.About Branding | Marketing | Advertising (BMA)Branding | Marketing | Advertising (BMA) ( ) is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in strategies that focus on authenticity, trust, and building long-term relationships. With expertise in digital marketing, branding, content creation, SEO, and online advertising, BMA partners with businesses dedicated to making a positive impact. By fostering genuine connections and creating memorable brands, BMA helps businesses to be found, trusted, and get more customers/clients.

Steven Lockhart

Branding | Marketing | Advertising

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.