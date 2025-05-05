Sprintray Appoints Dr. Meena Barsoum As Global Head Of Clinical Strategy

In his new role, Dr. Barsoum will guide SprintRay's global clinical strategy-working with practitioners, educators, and industry partners to scale access to 3D printing and deliver faster, simpler, and more affordable same-day care.

"I'm excited to help accelerate this next era of chairside dentistry," said Dr. Barsoum. "3D printing is no longer a future concept-it's the present solution. SprintRay's Midas digital press platform makes it possible for every practice with an intraoral scanner to offer high-quality, same-day restorations without the complexity or cost barriers of other systems. This is how we make digital dentistry truly accessible."

Dr. Barsoum's appointment reinforces SprintRay's vision for a new standard in restorative workflows-one that replaces the major limitations of traditional fabrication methods with a faster, more scalable solution.

"Meena joining SprintRay sends a clear message to the industry," said Amir Mansouri, Ph.D., CEO of SprintRay. "3D printing is not playing catch-up to traditional methods-it's overtaking them. With Midas, we're delivering a smarter, more inclusive path to same-day care, and Meena will help us continue to bring that vision to life."

As the adoption of 3D printing accelerates, SprintRay continues to lead the charge in transforming how dentistry is delivered-putting powerful, easy-to-use technology and AI design in the hands of every clinician.

