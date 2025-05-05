St. Thomas Carnival Village 2025 Delivers Unforgettable Week Of Culture, Music, And Star Power

Pressure Busspipe Performs at St. Thomas Carnival Village 2025 Credit: Liam Winn for Power 105.1/ iHeart Radio

iHeart Radio's Way Up With Angela Yee Live Broadcast from St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Co-hosts Maino, DJ Whutever, The Jasmine Brand. Credit: Liam Winn for Power 105.1/ iHeart Radio

The Village opened with a bang on Monday, April 28, as soca legend Farmer Nappy ignited the stage with his signature high-energy performance. From there, the entertainment kept escalating with dynamic appearances from Valiant on Thursday, May 1, and Lyrikal on Friday, May 2-both of whom had the crowd dancing late into the night.

They joined a star-studded lineup that included Kes the Band, Shabba Ranks, Pumpa, and Pressure Busspipe, among many others, delivering an unparalleled musical experience that celebrated the vibrant culture of the Virgin Islands and broader Caribbean.

"The success of the St. Thomas Carnival is a vital cog in our tourism wheel because it showcases the vibrant culture, talent, and spirit of the U.S. Virgin Islands to the world. It draws thousands of visitors, stimulates our local economy, and strengthens our brand as a premier destination for cultural tourism. Carnival isn't just a celebration-it's a dynamic driver of economic and community growth," shares Commissioner Joseph Boschulte of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism.

The Department of Tourism also hosted a special live broadcast of iHeartRadio's Way Up with Angela Yee, live from Carnival Village. Angela Yee, joined by co-hosts The Jasmine Brand, Maino, and DJ Whutever, brought national spotlight to the festivities. Maino also had a heartfelt moment reconnecting with his family roots in St. Thomas. The broadcast featured interviews with Governor Albert Bryan Jr., and Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, as well as artists Pressure Busspipe, Th3rd, and Temisha, highlighting the cultural pride and unity behind the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"We wanted this year's Carnival Village to be a celebration of who we are-a vibrant, resilient, and creative people," added Commissioner Boschulte. "With the caliber of talent on stage and the energy from our community, we delivered just that."

From food vendors and cultural showcases to unforgettable musical acts, St. Thomas Carnival Village 2025 was a resounding success-setting the bar high for years to come.

About the United States Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to , follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook ( ).

