Edge Zero Launches Grid Visibility Solution To Support Labor Party's Home Battery Initiative

New program equips distribution system operators with real-time data tools to ensure network readiness for Australia's largest-ever home battery rollout

- Richard McIndoe, CEO, Edge ZeroMELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Edge Zero , a leader in low-voltage (LV) grid monitoring and distributed energy integration, has today launched a Grid Visibility solution designed to support the Albanese Government's $2.3 billion Cheaper Home Batteries Program . The Federal initiative aims to cut the cost of home batteries by up to 30 percent, with over one million installations targeted by 2030.While the rapid growth in rooftop solar brought clear environmental and economic benefits, it also revealed cracks in the nation's electric distribution networks. Grid operators faced reliability challenges due to limited visibility and reactive planning. Edge Zero's new program draws on these lessons. Unlike legacy monitoring systems, Edge Zero's platform is purpose-built to handle the dynamic behaviour of batteries-capturing bi-directional flows, sudden voltage changes and localised overload risks in real time."Our energy networks weren't designed for this level of distributed generation," said Richard McIndoe, Chairman and CEO of Edge Zero. "To support a scaled home battery rollout, we need smart, flexible systems at the edge of the grid. Our Grid Visibility offering ensures networks can keep pace with consumer demand and government ambition-safely and efficiently."Edge Zero's solution leverages its proprietary EdgeSensors, already deployed across thousands of network sites in the National Electricity Market, and its EdgeConnectedTM platform, showing live power flows across the network. Together, the solution gives Australian network operators the tools to stay ahead of rapid change-transforming reactive grid management into proactive, data-driven operations. By equipping field assets with real-time monitoring and alerts, the program helps prevent outages, extend asset life and enable smarter investment in grid infrastructure. Designed for fast deployment, it enables Australian networks to move quickly, cost-effectively and confidently into the battery era.About Edge ZeroEdge Zero provides proprietary low-voltage grid monitoring hardware and cloud-based grid management solutions to enhance grid resiliency and de-risk operations through the energy transition. The company serves utilities in North America, the UK, Brazil and Southeast Asia, as well as distribution system operators in Australia, where over 7 million end customers are represented. Edge Zero technology offers real-time visibility of power flows, faults and safety hazards across the low-voltage electricity network. Its proprietary EdgeConnectedTM software equips utilities with the data analytics needed to manage distribution network assets and control customer solar, battery and EV charging assets in real time, within the physical constraints of the grid.

