TEAMSTERS STATEMENT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP's UNION JOB-PROTECTING FILM TARIFFS

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien and Teamsters Motion Picture Division Director Lindsay Dougherty on President Donald Trump's announcement to place a 100 percent tariff on films produced abroad:

"For years, Hollywood studios have hollowed out the industry by following Corporate America's crooked playbook of outsourcing good union jobs. Studios chase cheap production costs overseas while gutting the American workforce that built the film and TV industry.

"These gigantic corporations line their pockets by recklessly cutting corners, abandoning American crews, and exploiting tax loopholes abroad. While these companies get rich fleeing to other countries and gaming the system, our members have gotten screwed over.

"The Teamsters Union has been sounding the alarm for years. If studios want to benefit from American box offices, they must invest in American workers.

"We thank President Trump for boldly supporting good union jobs when others have turned their heads. This is a strong step toward finally reining in the studios' un-American addiction to outsourcing our members' work.

"The Teamsters applaud any elected official - Republican, Democrat, Independent - who's willing to fight for American workers. We look forward to continuing to work with the administration to build a trade agenda that benefits our members and workers throughout the American motion picture and TV industry.

"It's time to create good film jobs here at home by bringing production back to America."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

