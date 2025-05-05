EMQ Enters New Era Of Growth Following Strategic Acquisition And Brand Expansion
As part of its national growth strategy, EMQ engaged Anferny Rodriguez and AX3 Digital Agency to lead a full brand modernization-revamping its identity, digital presence, and market positioning to better connect with wholesale and commercial clients. EMQ's newly launched website, , reflects the company's expanded capabilities and growing national footprint.
"This expansion is about more than growth - it's about delivering greater value to our customers," said Martin Enriquez , President of EMQ. "We're investing in capabilities that make us a stronger, faster, and more flexible partner to the industries we serve, while honoring the legacy that has defined EMQ for over three decades."
Together with Silvia Enriquez , Vice President of EMQ, the company remains family-led and rooted in values of craftsmanship, reliability, and long-term partnership. With a renewed brand, expanded reach, and upgraded service offerings, EMQ is entering a new era of growth built for today's wholesale and commercial markets.
For more information, visit or contact [email protected] or 888-454-4274 .
SOURCE Enriquez Materials & Quilting, Inc. (EMQ)
