EMQ Enters New Era Of Growth Following Strategic Acquisition And Brand Expansion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Building on more than 30 years of industry experience, EMQ is expanding its product offerings and investing in new machinery to deliver faster fulfillment, greater flexibility, and higher-volume precision. The acquisition strengthens EMQ's capabilities in mattress fabrics, quilting, innersprings, and cut-and-sew manufacturing-opening new opportunities for tailored solutions at scale.

Enriquez Materials & Quilting expands production of quilted materials and mattress components across the U.S.

As part of its national growth strategy, EMQ engaged Anferny Rodriguez and AX3 Digital Agency to lead a full brand modernization-revamping its identity, digital presence, and market positioning to better connect with wholesale and commercial clients. EMQ's newly launched website, , reflects the company's expanded capabilities and growing national footprint.

"This expansion is about more than growth - it's about delivering greater value to our customers," said Martin Enriquez , President of EMQ. "We're investing in capabilities that make us a stronger, faster, and more flexible partner to the industries we serve, while honoring the legacy that has defined EMQ for over three decades."

Together with Silvia Enriquez , Vice President of EMQ, the company remains family-led and rooted in values of craftsmanship, reliability, and long-term partnership. With a renewed brand, expanded reach, and upgraded service offerings, EMQ is entering a new era of growth built for today's wholesale and commercial markets.

For more information, visit or contact [email protected] or 888-454-4274 .

SOURCE Enriquez Materials & Quilting, Inc. (EMQ)