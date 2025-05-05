Taxi Mom Headquarters Presents The Taxi Mom Mckinney Launch
With a commitment to providing a secure and dependable transport option for children, Taxi Mom is excited to expand its trusted services to local families. Lisa, a dedicated advocate for child safety and a vibrant member of the McKinney community, brings a wealth of experience and passion to her new role.“I am delighted to join the Taxi Mom family and look forward to helping families in McKinney ensure their children's safe travel,” said Lisa Jackson-Jones. Taxi Mom will begin operations on April 21, 2025, making it easier than ever for parents to find reliable transportation for their children. For more information, visit or contact 469-638-8988.
Lisa Jackson Jones
Taxi Mom McKinney
+1 972-210-2867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment