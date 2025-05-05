Celebrating The 25Th Global Family Office Investment Summit Hosted By Anthony Ritossa

MIAMI, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly ten years, Anthony Ritossa has been a driving force behind the Global Family Office Investment Summit , a platform that unites international investors, visionary entrepreneurs, and prominent business families from across the world. What started as a passion project has blossomed into a thriving global community rooted in authenticity, resilience, and the power of genuine connection. Over the years, this initiative has funded groundbreaking projects, sparked lifelong friendships, and provided a stage for bold ideas to flourish.

Now, as the 25th Anniversary Edition approaches on May 6 and 7, 2025, at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental Jumeira in Dubai, Anthony Ritossa, Founder and Chairman of the Summit Series, reflects on the journey with pride. "This is our most impactful and significant gathering yet," he says, emphasizing the summit's evolution into a cornerstone of global economic discourse.

Hosted alongside Mohamed Al Ali , CEO of Al Ali Holdings, and in collaboration with Lives Amplified Global Institution of World Leaders, which is chaired by Dr. Steven V. Melnik , the event will draw 300+ industry professionals to Dubai. This milestone edition builds on a legacy of fostering innovation and strengthening international ties, a mission that has never been more relevant.

From Miami to Dubai: A Sister City Synergy



The 24th Summit, held in Miami, set the stage for this historic Dubai gathering by showcasing the city's transformation from a sun-soaked paradise into a beacon of innovation and economic opportunity. At the heart of that event was a fireside chat celebrating the Miami-Dubai Sister City Agreement, a landmark pact signed by Mayor Suarez and Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. This agreement marked a turning point, symbolizing a shared commitment to progress and collaboration between two global powerhouses.

The momentum from Miami now propels the 25th Summit forward, with Dubai serving as the perfect venue to deepen these ties. The Dubai edition promises to amplify this narrative, blending Anthony Ritossa's signature exclusivity with a forward-thinking agenda that reflects the needs of today's interconnected world.

Collaboration with Lives Amplified

By hosting this event with Lives Amplified Global Institution of World Leaders, the Summit gains an additional layer of influence, bringing together a global community of world leaders to inspire new ideas and forge meaningful connections. This synergy ensures that the 25th Summit will celebrate past achievements and set the stage for transformative impact on a global scale.

"Lives Amplified Global Institution of World Leaders is dedicated to empowering influential changemakers, visionaries, and leaders by facilitating the development of impactful initiatives, access to capital, strategic partnerships, new markets, governments and government contracts. By collaborating with the Global Family Office Summit Series, we are furthering our mission by bringing together visionary leaders to create lasting impact," said Dr. Steven Melnik , Chairman of Lives Amplified Global Institution of World Leaders.

The collaboration with Lives Amplified Global Institution of World Leaders ensures that the Summit remains a melting pot of bold ideas and practical strategies. For Anthony Ritossa, this milestone event is a culmination of years spent building a platform where authenticity meets opportunity. "We've created a space where extraordinary projects find funding and where connections turn into lasting partnerships," he notes.

Transformative Topics and Visionary Voices



The 25th Global Family Office Investment Summit will delve into a diverse array of topics shaping the future of wealth and innovation. Attendees can expect in-depth discussions on blockchain, digital assets, fintech, Web3, healthcare, real estate, venture capital, private equity, and co-investments, all designed to equip participants with actionable insights into the evolving global economy.

The event's speaker lineup reads like a who's who of international leadership, featuring voices such as H.H. Shaikha Jawaher Al Khalifa who will share her perspectives on the purpose and strategy of women who will change the world, offering unparalleled wisdom to a room of decision-makers. Khalid Al Zayani , Honorary Chairman of Al Zayani Investments, Kingdom of Bahrain, will present a keynote Fireside Chat on the topic "Revealing the Secrets of a Successful Family Business."

"When a conference becomes like a gathering of good friends who feel like family, you have found the right people," said Alan Smithson , Founder of Unlimited Awesome. "By the year 2030, the world will have undergone five decades' worth of transformation in just five years. Exponential advancements in artificial intelligence, immersive computing, decentralized finance, and biotechnology are redefining the way we live, work, and invest. Unlimited Awesome is building the next generation of innovators and change-makers."

"The UAE's success is built on the legacy of its great leaders, who have always prioritized safety, unity, and progress. As someone deeply engaged in global philanthropy, sustainability, and women's empowerment, I am continuously inspired by the UAE's ability to create an environment where businesses, entrepreneurs, and changemakers can flourish without barriers and look forward to the upcoming Summit discussions, said Claudia Pinto , Head of Philanthropy & Sustainability Advisor to H.H. Sheikh Marwan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

""Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Global Family Office Summit is truly a landmark moment. From Wall Street to London Real, I've seen firsthand how innovation in finance, media, and technology transforms the world and nowhere is that spirit of transformation more alive than at this Summit. The extraordinary gathering of global leaders, investors, and visionaries here offers a rare and powerful opportunity to shape the future. It's an honor to be part of such a dynamic event that champions innovation, connection, and impact on a global scale," said Brian Rose , Founder & Host of London Real.

As the Summit returns to Dubai, a city synonymous with ambition and innovation, it will further solidify its reputation as a must-attend event for those shaping the future of wealth and influence. With the Miami-Dubai partnership as a backdrop, the 25th Summit promises to be a celebration of both legacy and possibility, inviting attendees to discover more at class="xn-location">Dubai-Summi or request an invite via [email protected] . This is not just an event, but a movement, one that continues to redefine what's possible when the right minds come together.

