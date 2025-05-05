Bladex Announces 1Q25 Net Profit Of $51.7 Million, Or $1.40 Per Share, Resulting In An Annualized Return On Equity Of 15.4%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PANAMA CITY, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX , "Bladex", or "the Bank"), a Panama-based multinational bank originally established by the central banks of 23 Latin-American and Caribbean countries to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region, announced today its results for the First Quarter ("1Q25") ended March 31, 2025. The consolidated financial information in this document has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). Financial & Business Highlights

Solid quarterly trend profitability, with Net Profits of $51.7 million in 1Q25 (+1% YoY), fostered by strong top-line performance, as total revenues increased +7% YoY. Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE") reached 15.4% in 1Q25.

Net Interest Income ("NII") increased 4% YoY to $65.3 million in 1Q25, mainly driven by the constant increase in business volumes. Net Interest Margin ("NIM") stood at 2.36% in 1Q25 on the impact of lower market rates coupled with increased USD market liquidity driving competitive pricing.

Fee Income remained strong at $10.6 million for 1Q25 (+12% YoY), stemming from the successful cross-sell initiatives, streamlined processes and new client onboardings.

Well-managed Efficiency Ratio of 26.9% for 1Q25, despite increased headcount and ongoing investments in technology and business initiatives related to the Bank's strategy execution.

New all-time high Credit Portfolio at $11,950 million as of March 31, 2025 (+22% YoY), resulting from:



Commercial Portfolio EoP balances reaching a new record level of $10,686 million at the end of 1Q25 (+23% YoY), as the Bank continued experiencing strong credit demand and business growth from new client onboarding and product cross-selling.

Investment Portfolio amounted to $1,264 million (+15% YoY), mostly consisting of investment-grade securities outside of Latin America held at amortized cost to further enhance country and credit-risk exposure diversification and provide contingent liquidity funding.

Healthy asset quality , with most of the credit portfolio (97.9%) remains low risk or Stage 1 at the end of 1Q25. Impaired credits or Stage 3 exposures stood at $17 million or 0.1% of total Credit Portfolio, with a robust reserve coverage of 5.3x.

Continued expansion of the Bank's deposit base, reaching all-time high of $5,859 million at the end of 1Q25 (+24% YoY), representing 57% of the Bank's total funding sources. The Bank also counts on ample and constant access to interbank and debt capital markets.

Strong Liquidity position at $1,852 million, or 15% of total assets as of March 31, 2025, mainly consisting of deposits placed with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (67%) and highly rated U.S. banks (23%). The Bank ́s Tier 1 Basel III Capital and Regulatory Capital Adequacy Ratios stood at 15.1% and 13.5%, respectively, enhanced by strong earnings generation and within the Bank's risk appetite.

Financial Snapshot





(US$ million, except percentages and per share amounts) 1Q25 4Q24 1Q24







Key Income Statement Highlights





Net Interest Income ("NII") $65.3 $66.9 $62.9 Fees and commissions, net $10.6 $11.9 $9.5 Gain (loss) on financial instruments, net $2.0 ($0.6) $0.2 Total revenues $77.9 $78.4 $72.6 Provision for credit losses ($5.2) ($4.0) ($3.0) Operating expenses ($21.0) ($22.9) ($18.3) Profit for the period $51.7 $51.5 $51.3







Profitability Ratios





Earnings per Share ("EPS") (1) $1.40 $1.40 $1.40 Return on Average Equity ("ROE") (2) 15.4 % 15.5 % 16.8 % Return on Average Assets ("ROA") (3) 1.8 % 1.8 % 1.9 % Net Interest Margin ("NIM") (4) 2.36 % 2.44 % 2.47 % Net Interest Spread ("NIS") (5) 1.65 % 1.69 % 1.80 % Efficiency Ratio (6) 26.9 % 29.2 % 25.2 %







Assets, Capital, Liquidity & Credit Quality





Credit Portfolio (7) $11,950 $11,224 $9,789 Commercial Portfolio (8) $10,686 $10,035 $8,690 Investment Portfolio $1,264 $1,189 $1,099 Total Assets $12,395 $11,859 $10,688 Total Equity $1,371 $1,337 $1,238 Market Capitalization (9) $1,360 $1,309 $1,082 Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets (Basel III – IRB) (10) 15.1 % 15.5 % 16.3 % Capital Adequacy Ratio (Regulatory) (11) 13.5 % 13.6 % 13.7 % Total Assets / Total Equity (times) 9.0 8.9 8.6 Liquid Assets / Total Assets (12) 14.9 % 16.2 % 16.5 % Credit-impaired Loans to Loan Portfolio (13) 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.1 % Impaired Credits (14) to Credit Portfolio 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.1 % Total Allowance for Losses to Credit Portfolio (15) 0.8 % 0.8 % 0.7 % Total Allowance for Losses to Impaired credits (times) (15) 5.3 5.0 6.9

Recent Events

Quarterly dividend payment : The Board of Directors approved a quarterly common dividend of $0.625 per share corresponding to 1Q25. The cash dividend will be paid on June 3, 2025, to shareholders registered as of May 16, 2025.

Annual Shareholders' Meeting Results : At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on April 29, 2025, in Panama City, Panama, shareholders:



Elected Ms. Tarciana Paula Gomes Medeiros as Director representing the holders of Class "A" shares of the Bank's common stock,

Reelected Mr. Ricardo Manuel Arango and Mr. Roland Holst, and elected Mrs. Angélica Ruiz Celis, as Directors representing the holders of Class "E" shares of the Bank's common stock,

Approved the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024,

Ratified KPMG as the Bank's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, Approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Bank's executive officers.

Notes



Numbers and percentages set forth in this earnings release have been rounded and accordingly may not total exactly. QoQ and YoY refer to quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year variations, respectively.

Footnotes

Earnings per Share ("EPS") calculation is based on the average number of shares outstanding during each period.ROE refers to return on average stockholders' equity which is calculated based on unaudited daily average balances.ROA refers to return on average assets which is calculated based on unaudited daily average balances.NIM refers to net interest margin which constitutes to Net Interest Income ("NII") divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.NIS refers to net interest spread which constitutes the average yield earned on interest-earning assets, less the average yield paid on interest-bearing liabilities.Efficiency Ratio refers to consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues.The Bank's "Credit Portfolio" includes (i) loans – principal balance, which excludes interest receivable, allowance for loan losses, and unearned interest and deferred fees (or the "Loan Portfolio"); (ii) principal balance of securities at FVOCI and at amortized cost, which excludes interest receivable and allowance for expected credit losses (or the "Investment Portfolio"); and (iii) loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, such as confirmed and stand-by letters of credit and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets consisting of customers' liabilities under acceptances.The Bank's "Commercial Portfolio" includes loans – principal balance (or the "Loan Portfolio"), loan commitments and financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, stand-by letters of credit, guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets consisting of customers' liabilities under acceptances.Market capitalization corresponds to total outstanding common shares multiplied by market close price at the end of each corresponding period.Tier 1 Capital ratio is calculated according to Basel III capital adequacy guidelines, and as a percentage of risk-weighted assets. Risk-weighted assets are estimated based on Basel III capital adequacy guidelines, utilizing internal-ratings based approach or "IRB" for credit risk and standardized approach for operational risk.As defined by the Superintendency of Banks of Panama through Rules No. 01-2015, 03-2016 and 05-2023, based on Basel III standardized approach. The capital adequacy ratio is defined as the ratio of capital funds to risk-weighted assets, rated according to the asset's categories for credit risk. In addition, risk-weighted assets consider calculations for market risk and operating risk.Liquid assets consist of total cash and due from banks, excluding time deposits with original maturity over 90 days and other restricted deposits, as well as corporate debt securities rated A- or above. Liquidity ratio refers to liquid assets as a percentage of total assets.Loan Portfolio refers to loans – principal balance, which excludes interest receivable, allowance for loan losses, and unearned interest and deferred fees. Credit-impaired loans are also commonly referred to as Non-Performing Loans or NPLs.Impaired Credits refers to Non-Performing Loans or NPLs and non-performing securities at FVOCI and at amortized cost.Total allowance for losses refers to allowance for loan losses plus allowance for loan commitments and financial guarantee contract losses, allowance for investment securities losses and allowance for cash and due from banks losses.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements of expected future developments within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "seek", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods. The forward-looking statements in this press release include the Bank's financial position, asset quality and profitability, among others. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations of the Bank's management and are based on currently available data; however, actual performance and results are subject to future events and uncertainties, which could materially impact the Bank's expectations. Among the factors that can cause actual performance and results to differ materially are as follows: the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and geopolitical events; the anticipated changes in the Bank's credit portfolio; the continuation of the Bank's preferred creditor status; the impact of increasing/decreasing interest rates and of the macroeconomic environment in the Region on the Bank's financial condition; the execution of the Bank's strategies and initiatives, including its revenue diversification strategy; the adequacy of the Bank's allowance for expected credit losses; the need for additional allowance for expected credit losses; the Bank's ability to achieve future growth, to reduce its liquidity levels and increase its leverage; the Bank's ability to maintain its investment-grade credit ratings; the availability and mix of future sources of funding for the Bank's lending operations; potential trading losses; the possibility of fraud; and the adequacy of the Bank's sources of liquidity to replace deposit withdrawals. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Bladex

Bladex, a multinational bank originally established by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries, began operations in 1979 to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the Region. The Bank, headquartered in Panama, also has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States of America, and a Representative License in Peru, supporting the regional expansion and servicing its customer base, which includes financial institutions and corporations.

Bladex is listed on the NYSE in the United States of America (NYSE: BLX ), since 1992, and its shareholders include: central banks and state-owned banks and entities representing 23 Latin American countries; commercial banks and financial institutions; and institutional and retail investors through its public listing.

Conference Call Information

There will be a conference call to discuss the Bank's quarterly results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. New York City time (Eastern Time). For those interested in participating, please click here to pre-register to our conference call or visit our website at . Participants should register five minutes before the call is set to begin. The webcast presentation will be available for viewing and downloads on . The conference call will become available for review one hour after its conclusion.

For more information, please access or contact:

Mr. Carlos Daniel Raad

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Tel: +507 366-4925 ext. 7925

E-mail: [email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED