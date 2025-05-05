Cardinal Health Board Of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend
DUBLIN, Ohio, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH ) announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase to its quarterly dividend, to $0.5107 per share, out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2025.
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and specialty products; a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products; a supplier of home-health and direct-to-patient products and services; an operator of nuclear pharmacies and manufacturing facilities; and a provider of performance and data solutions. Our company's customer-centric focus drives continuous improvement and leads to innovative solutions that improve people's lives every day. Learn more about Cardinal Health at cardinalhealth and in our Newsroom .
Contacts
Media: Erich Timmerman, [email protected] and 614.757.8231
Investors: Matt Sims, [email protected] and 614.553.3661
