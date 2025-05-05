Season 3 Of Going Public Premieres With Nutcase And Founder Joelle Weinand

Streaming Exclusively on Originals on X, Cofounded by Tyler“Ninja” Blevins

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated Season 3 of Going Public , the groundbreaking interactive series that allows viewers to invest in real companies as they watch, is back with a bold new vision and a disruptive new brand. The premiere episode features Nutcase ( ), the nut-based wellness beverage company shaking up the milk space, and its dynamic founder Joelle Weinand.This season debuts as the first ever Originals on X business show, a platform boasting over 274B Impressions in Business and Finance content last year alone.As always, the heart of the series is Going Public itself - the only show that lets viewers become investors in real-time. With a mission to democratize access to entrepreneurship and wealth creation, Going Public offers an unfiltered look into the founder journey, the pitch process, and the pressures of scaling a business with the world watching.“We created Going Public to bring everyday investors into the world of high-growth startups - while it's still early,” said Todd Goldberg, Co-founder of Going Public.“Nutcase has all the makings of a breakout brand: a purpose-driven product, a fearless founding team, and a platform that can scale. This is the kind of story viewers and investors want to be a part of.”Nutcase is more than a beverage company - it's a movement. Cofounded by global gaming icon Tyler“Ninja” Blevins, Nutcase features a powerhouse cast of celebrity partners including Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki and 17-time World Series of Poker Champion Phil Hellmuth - all starring in this high-energy premiere.With a mission to fuel mind and body with their clean premium cashew milk (that currently comes in chocolate, vanilla & strawberry), Nutcase is tapping into the modern consumer's demand for better-for-you alternatives.“We built Nutcase for the bold - people who want to feel good, stay sharp, and drink something that actually works,” said Joelle Weinand, founder and CEO.“Being featured on Going Public gives us the chance to grow our community and invite anyone who believes in us to invest alongside us. That's powerful.”“Nutcase combines the nostalgic appeal of Nesquik with a premium, better-for-you nut milk, in sleek adult packaging. Made with cashews and naturally sweetened with dates & agave - it has no refined sugar, no artificial shit, no oils... no bs!” said Joelle Weinand, founder and CEO.“We're not just offering a product; we're giving people permission to go nuts and be unapologetically themselves - ie. go ahead, be a nutcase. Going Public lets us invite our audience to join us, take ownership, and build Nutcase together.”“Right away, I loved the look and the idea. As soon as I tried it, I was hooked. I have a massive sweet tooth and Nutcase satisfied my sweet fix in seconds. It is honestly so delicious - and nutritious! I finally found a drink I feel really good about promoting to my fans.” added Tyler“Ninja” Blevins, co-founder of Nutcase.The Season 3 premiere captures Joelle's exciting journey from online sales to the shelves, including challenges, surprises and dialogue with high-profile business leaders. One of those leaders is Josh Snow, CEO of Snow Oral Care and a Going Public mentor.“Going Public is a game-changer, and Nutcase is a perfect product to launch Season 3”, said Josh Snow, Founder & CEO of Snow Oral Care.“Joelle's vision and Nutcase's brand have an undeniable spark and opportunity ahead of them. I'm excited to see how the audience engages!”Season 3 of Going Public will continue weekly on Tuesdays, culminating with a live finale in June allowing the global audience to invest in each of this season's companies - all in real time.Watch the premiere launching exclusively on Originals on XAbout Going PublicGoing Public is the world's first interactive series that allows viewers to invest in featured companies in real time. Created by Crush Capital, the show offers a front-row seat to the founder journey, giving investors and fans alike the chance to support startups on their path to growth. Learn more at .About NutcaseNutcase is on a mission to bring back childlike joy - while giving you permission to be yourself: a little crazy, kinda weird... or even a total nutcase. Our premium better-for-you cashew milk simultaneously delivers nostalgia and nutrition, it's the little indulgence you deserve. Learn more at .

