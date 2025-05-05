Apogee Minerals Announces Acquisition Of The May Lake Project Located In Saskatchewan, Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) (TSXV: APMI) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% interest in two mineral claims comprising the May Lake Project, located in the La Ronge Belt of northern Saskatchewan. The claims were acquired from an arm's-length third-party for a total cash consideration of CAD $5,000. The two claims cover a total area of 4,502.2 hectares, situated approximately 240 kilometres north of the town of La Ronge. This acquisition marks a strategic addition to Apogee's growing land position in one of Saskatchewan's most prospective greenstone belts, which is known for its gold and base metal potential.

The May Lake Property lies at the boundary between the Rottenstone and La Ronge domains, host to a variety of deposit types including volcanogenic massive sulphide Cu-Zn-Pb orogenic gold and intrusion-hosted magmatic Ni-Cu deposits. The claims are underlain by interlayered, felsic, intermediate and mafic volcanics, as well as intermediate to felsic intrusives and metasediments. Several notable mineral occurrences are located on the claims. The most significant of these is a rusty andesite outcrop which returned up to 2090 ppm Cu (0.2%), along with anomalous Zn, gold and silver values. The property has not seen a great deal of exploration historically and significant potential for the discovery of volcanogenic massive sulphide Cu-Zn-Pb and orogenic gold mineralization exists on the property.

Qualified Person:

Sean Cross, P.Geo., a“qualified person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a Consulting Geologist, has prepared, reviewed, and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Apogee Minerals Ltd.:

Apogee Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. Our goal is to build shareholder value through mineral project acquisitions and advancement, as well as new mineral discoveries.

