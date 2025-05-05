Bellring Brands Reports Results For The Second Quarter 2025; Affirms Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(in millions, except for per share data)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
| Six Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Sales
|$
|588.0
|$
|494.6
|$
|1,120.9
|$
|925.0
|Cost of goods sold
|398.2
|330.3
|731.5
|612.7
|Gross Profit
|189.8
|164.3
|389.4
|312.3
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|90.5
|69.1
|170.6
|121.9
|Amortization of intangible assets
|4.2
|4.2
|8.4
|26.4
|Operating Profit
|95.1
|91.0
|210.4
|164.0
|Interest expense, net
|16.5
|14.5
|30.9
|29.4
|Earnings before Income Taxes
|78.6
|76.5
|179.5
|134.6
|Income tax expense
|19.9
|19.3
|43.9
|33.5
|Net Earnings
|$
|58.7
|$
|57.2
|$
|135.6
|$
|101.1
|Earnings per Common Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.44
|$
|1.06
|$
|0.77
|Diluted
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.43
|$
|1.04
|$
|0.76
|Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|128.2
|131.0
|128.5
|131.1
|Diluted
|129.9
|133.0
|130.5
|133.0
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(in millions)
|March 31, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|28.1
|$
|70.8
|Restricted cash
|16.1
|0.3
|Receivables, net
|266.0
|220.4
|Inventories
|385.3
|286.1
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|15.1
|15.1
|Total Current Assets
|710.6
|592.7
|Property, net
|10.2
|9.2
|Goodwill
|65.9
|65.9
|Intangible assets, net
|133.4
|141.8
|Deferred income taxes
|14.4
|12.9
|Other assets
|13.0
|14.5
|Total Assets
|$
|947.5
|$
|837.0
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|160.6
|$
|121.0
|Other current liabilities
|82.8
|82.7
|Total Current Liabilities
|243.4
|203.7
|Long-term debt
|953.7
|833.1
|Deferred income taxes
|0.4
|0.4
|Other liabilities
|4.1
|5.7
|Total Liabilities
|1,201.6
|1,042.9
|Stockholders' Deficit
|Common stock
|1.4
|1.4
|Additional paid-in capital
|37.9
|37.3
|Retained earnings
|192.0
|56.4
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2.7
|)
|(2.0
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(482.7
|)
|(299.0
|)
|Total Stockholders' Deficit
|(254.1
|)
|(205.9
|)
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|$
|947.5
|$
|837.0
| SELECTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(in millions)
|Six Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash provided by (used in):
|Operating activities
|$
|51.2
|$
|90.5
|Investing activities
|(1.9
|)
|(0.5
|)
|Financing activities
|(76.3
|)
|(59.2
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|0.1
|0.1
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|(26.9
|)
|$
|30.9
EXPLANATION AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
BellRing uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross profit margin, Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. The reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables following this section. Non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude certain items as described below. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
Adjusted gross profit and Adjusted gross profit margin
BellRing believes Adjusted gross profit is useful to investors in evaluating BellRing's underlying profitability of its revenue-generating activities as it excludes mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges (which are primarily non-cash and not consistent across periods; see the explanation below for more information). BellRing believes Adjusted gross profit margin (Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of net sales) is useful to investors in evaluating BellRing's operating performance because it allows for more meaningful comparison of operating performance across periods.
Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
BellRing believes Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per common share are useful to investors in evaluating BellRing's operating performance because they exclude items that affect the comparability of BellRing's financial results and could potentially distort an understanding of the trends in business performance.
Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted earnings per common share are adjusted for the following items:
|a.
|Accelerated amortization: BellRing has excluded non-cash accelerated amortization charges recorded in connection with the discontinuation of certain brands or the discontinuation of the use of certain brands in certain regions as the amount and frequency of such charges are not consistent. Additionally, BellRing believes that these charges do not reflect expected ongoing future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of BellRing's current operating performance or comparisons of BellRing's operating performance to other periods.
|b.
|Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges: BellRing has excluded the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges due to the inherent uncertainty and volatility associated with such amounts based on changes in assumptions with respect to fair value estimates. Additionally, these adjustments are primarily non-cash items and the amount and frequency of such adjustments are not consistent.
|c.
|Provision for legal matters: BellRing has excluded gains and losses recorded to recognize the anticipated or actual resolution of certain litigation as BellRing believes such gains and losses do not reflect expected ongoing future operating income and expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of BellRing's current operating performance or comparisons of BellRing's operating performance to other periods.
|d.
|Foreign currency gain/loss on intercompany loans: BellRing has excluded the impact of foreign currency fluctuations related to intercompany loans denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the respective legal entity in evaluating BellRing's performance to allow for more meaningful comparisons of performance to other periods.
|e.
|Income tax effect on adjustments: BellRing has included the income tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using a rate described in the applicable footnote of the reconciliation tables, as BellRing believes that its GAAP effective income tax rate as reported is not representative of the income tax expense impact of the adjustments.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales
BellRing believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating BellRing's operating performance and liquidity because (i) BellRing believes it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, (ii) it presents a measure of corporate performance exclusive of BellRing's capital structure and the method by which the assets were acquired and (iii) it is a financial indicator of a company's ability to service its debt, as BellRing is required to comply with certain covenants and limitations that are based on variations of EBITDA in its financing documents. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide forward-looking guidance and to forecast future results. BellRing believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales is useful to investors in evaluating BellRing's operating performance because it allows for more meaningful comparison of operating performance across periods.
Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments for income tax expense, interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization including accelerated amortization, and the following adjustments discussed above: mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges, provision for legal matters and foreign currency gain/loss on intercompany loans. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA reflects an adjustment for the following item:
|f.
|Stock-based compensation: BellRing's compensation strategy includes the use of BellRing stock-based compensation to attract and retain executives and employees by aligning their long-term compensation interests with BellRing's stockholders' investment interests. BellRing's director compensation strategy includes an election by any director who earns retainers in which the director may elect to defer compensation granted as a director to BellRing common stock, earning a match on the deferral, both of which are stock-settled upon the director's retirement from the BellRing board of directors. BellRing has excluded stock-based compensation as stock-based compensation can vary significantly based on reasons such as the timing, size and nature of the awards granted and subjective assumptions which are unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period and does not contribute to meaningful comparisons of BellRing's operating performance to other periods.
| RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (Unaudited)
(in millions)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
| Six Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Gross Profit
|$
|189.8
|$
|164.3
|$
|389.4
|$
|312.3
|Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges
|12.9
|2.5
|11.4
|2.7
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|202.7
|$
|166.8
|$
|400.8
|$
|315.0
|Gross Profit as a percentage of Net Sales
|32.3
|%
|33.2
|%
|34.7
|%
|33.8
|%
|Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of Net Sales
|34.5
|%
|33.7
|%
|35.8
|%
|34.1
|%
| RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS (Unaudited)
(in millions)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
| Six Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Earnings
|$
|58.7
|$
|57.2
|$
|135.6
|$
|101.1
|Adjustments:
|Accelerated amortization
|-
|-
|-
|17.4
|Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges
|12.9
|2.5
|11.4
|2.7
|Provision for legal matters
|0.9
|-
|0.9
|-
|Foreign currency (gain) loss on intercompany loans
|(0.6
|)
|0.1
|-
|0.1
|Total Net Adjustments
|13.2
|2.6
|12.3
|20.2
|Income tax effect on adjustments(1)
|(3.2
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(3.0
|)
|(4.8
|)
|Adjusted Net Earnings
|$
|68.7
|$
|59.2
|$
|144.9
|$
|116.5
|(1)Income tax effect on adjustments was calculated on all items using a rate of 24.0%.
| RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
| Six Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.43
|$
|1.04
|$
|0.76
|Adjustments:
|Accelerated amortization
|-
|-
|-
|0.13
|Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges
|0.10
|0.02
|0.09
|0.02
|Total Net Adjustments
|0.10
|0.02
|0.09
|0.15
|Income tax effect on adjustments(1)
|(0.02
|)
|-
|(0.02
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.11
|$
|0.88
|(1)Income tax effect on adjustments was calculated on all items using a rate of 24.0%.
| RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited)
(in millions)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
| Six Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Earnings
|$
|58.7
|$
|57.2
|$
|135.6
|$
|101.1
|Income tax expense
|19.9
|19.3
|43.9
|33.5
|Interest expense, net
|16.5
|14.5
|30.9
|29.4
|Depreciation and amortization, including accelerated amortization
|4.6
|4.6
|9.2
|27.2
|Stock-based compensation
|5.7
|5.5
|12.0
|10.2
|Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity hedges
|12.9
|2.5
|11.4
|2.7
|Provision for legal matters
|0.9
|-
|0.9
|-
|Foreign currency (gain) loss on intercompany loans
|(0.6
|)
|0.1
|-
|0.1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|118.6
|$
|103.7
|$
|243.9
|$
|204.2
|Net Earnings as a percentage of Net Sales
|10.0
|%
|11.6
|%
|12.1
|%
|10.9
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales
|20.2
|%
|21.0
|%
|21.8
|%
|22.1
|%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment